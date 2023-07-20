Did you know yesterday was National Hot Dog Day? Mitt Romney did, and he celebrated by holding a hot dog like an absolute weirdo.

“Well, as you all know, today is National Hot Dog Day and perhaps you also know that hot dog is my favorite meat,” the Ted Lasso-loving senator said in a bizarre video where he’s walking down the halls of Congress while clutching a hot dog and wearing a weiner hat. “I love hot dogs. I love ’em in buns, I love ’em outside of buns, I love ’em with baked beans, I just like hot dogs. It’s the best, you know, best meat there is, without question.”

We get it. Mitt is like a wife guy, but for hot dogs. A hot dog guy.

He continued, “So to all of you who like me are celebrating National Hot Dog Day, congratulations to you and may there be many, many more hot dogs served in our wonderful land.”

Romney’s walk-and-talk video (Sorkin could never) wasn’t the weirdest thing to happen in Washington D.C. on Wednesday — Marjorie Taylor Greene showing images of Hunter Biden having sex with a prostitute during an oversight committee hearing takes the cake — but it’s still plenty odd. “I’ve never seen someone look so out of place holding a hot dog and wearing a baseball cap,” Twitter user @Joe_Roberts01 wrote, while @mynameisntdave tweeted, “He didn’t even take a bite of the hot dog. He’s just… holding it.”

Jamie Loftus, who literally wrote the book on hot dogs, added:

when i was in elementary school my family talked so much shit about mitt romney that i wrote about it in my journal https://t.co/oDhSlKLjcc — jamie loftus 🌭 (@jamieloftusHELP) July 20, 2023

Here’s more:

I like Romney because he’s such a weirdo but he is holding this hot dog like a psychopath and has also slathered it in ketchup which is an immediate vote off the island sin. https://t.co/krdUyASh0i — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) July 20, 2023

Think about the words “hot dog is my favorite meat” the next time you’re about to fight with somebody over politics. https://t.co/WbQkdXL8Lz — Michael Rainey (@mikerainey82) July 20, 2023

The social media manager hates this man https://t.co/ZtR2zf3qSI — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) July 20, 2023

"Perhaps you also know that hot dog is my favourite meat" said the barely disguised alien https://t.co/LVK9BVneTq — Mr. B (@BrotherBeeBop) July 20, 2023

I didn’t know there was a wrong way to hold a hot dog until right now. https://t.co/5LdK793rL9 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 20, 2023

He’s still so embarrassed by this strange thing he said in 2018 (“My favorite meat is hot dog”), he makes a video trying to own it, and because no one outside of political hobbyists remembers it, he succeeds only in making Qanon people think he’s speaking in pedophile code. https://t.co/RfVDbtivAY — willy 🌜💧 (@willystaley) July 20, 2023

You can tell he enjoys hot dogs by the way he naturally holds one https://t.co/TpCbWP3FWl — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) July 19, 2023

you know immediately after this take he handed that hot dog over to an assistant and demanded hand sanitizer https://t.co/ronbpy9QUF — Brett Morris (@brettsperminute) July 20, 2023

(Via Mediaite)