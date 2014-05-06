Monica Lewinsky Wrote An Essay For Vanity Fair To Apologize For Blowing Bill Clinton

05.06.14 11 Comments

Remember Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern who blew Bubba Clinton and then almost brought down his presidency by lying about the whole thing in a bungled effort to cover it up? Well, all these years later, she wants you all to know how much she regrets sucking off a president.

“It’s time to burn the beret and bury the blue dress,” Lewinsky writes in the upcoming issue of Vanity Fair. “I am determined to have a different ending to my story. I’ve decided, finally, to stick my head above the parapet so that I can take back my narrative and give a purpose to my past. (What this will cost me, I will soon find out.)…I, myself, deeply regret what happened between me and President Clinton. Let me say it again: I. Myself. Deeply. Regret. What. Happened.”

So why is Lewinsky finally taking about this? Earlier this year it was reported that she — after living life below the radar for years — was shopping a juicy tell-all autobiography to publishers. Perhaps this is the opening publicity push for such a thing?

Finally, she writes that “thanks to the Drudge Report, I was also possibly the first person whose global humiliation was driven by the Internet.” I’m not sure if that thought has ever occurred to me, but she’s probably right.

