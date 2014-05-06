Allow This Young Lady To Quickly Demonstrate Why You Should Never Use Your Mouth As A Cereal Bowl

Have you ever thought about using your mouth as a cereal bowl? Because you should probably never use your mouth as a cereal bowl. By “use your mouth as a cereal bowl,” I mean: lay back, open your mouth, pour cereal into your mouth, and pour milk into your mouth. It does not work how you think it will work.
Here’s a six second video demonstrating the perils of using your mouth as a cereal bowl:
(Bella Palopoli, H/T Mandatory)
see, now that’s just messy
Finally the gag reel from Zero Dark Thirty is released.
Winner
you should always do that
This is totally getting linked to on my fetish site.