Behind-the-scenes footage of MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell was released online Wednesday, showing the typically reserved host in a state of impatient rage that had many thinking of Bill O’Reilly’s famous meltdown on Inside Edition. In an eight-minute clip released by Mediaite and spread out online, O’Donnell faces a series of technical hiccups with his earpiece, shares his complaints about how the show is being put together, and some phantom hammering from outside the studio that he just can’t seem to pinpoint.
While it is understandable for someone to lose their patience in this type of situation, it is well outside of the norm for O’Donnell and the person he presents on his show The Last Word. The height of his frustrations comes with the hammering, finally forcing him to lose his demeanor and explode according to Mediaite:
“STOP THE HAMMERING UP THERE. WHO’S GOT A HAMMER? WHERE IS IT? WHERE’S THE HAMMER? GO UP ON THE OTHER FLOOR. SOMEBODY GO UP THERE AND STOP THE HAMMERING. STOP THE HAMMERING. I’LL GO DOWN TO THE GODDAMNED FLOOR MYSELF AND STOP IT, KEEP THE GODDAMNED COMMERCIAL BREAK GOING. CALL F*CKING PHIL GRIFFIN, I DON’T CARE WHO THE F*CK YOU HAVE TO CALL. STOP THE HAMMERING. EMPTY OUT THE GODDAMNED CONTROL ROOM AND FIND OUT WHERE THIS IS GOING ON.”
The main difference is he issued an apology.
He’s got a long way to go before he’s a bigger dick than O’Reilly.
Pretty sure you don’t understand what double standards are
Lawrence O’Donnell has been sexually harassing women and MSNBC has been paying these women to keep quiet?
One gave a pretty humble apology immediately, and someone hammering is less in one’s control than the anchorman himself not being able to improvise “here’s a song by Sting – take it away”.
Actually, that seemed pretty reserved. Compared to O’reilly, who was yelling AT some one, this was due to outside interference, IE hammering, which shouldn’t have been happening during a live broadcast. AND he issued an apology. So, yeah, a whole lot of something over nothing.
I like how the producer lady was clearly told “never look at the talent”.
She was an intern or stage manager at best. Producers stay in the control room. But i get what you were saying.
This guy seems calm as a cucumber compared to ole Billy-O.
Meltdown? Outrageous Behavior? please. You could hear the hammering clearly over his mic. Producer was asleep at the wheel. If would’ve yelled too to get the hammering to stop. Also they were live so he only had 2:30 max to get things fixed so urgency was key. O’Reily was filming a outro bump with no time constraints. He’s just an ass.
And believe me, if you have bullshit going into a talent’s IFB it really screws them up. Surprised he kept it pretty calm with the IFB probs.
I actually like him even more now than i already did.
