Being ghosted sucks, there’s no two ways about it. But sometimes, the ghoster has a legitimate reason for the ghosting, and as much as the ghostee would like closure — sometimes it’s better to leave well enough alone. An upcoming MTV reality series however, Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, encourages people to track down those who have ghosted them and demand answers.

Ghosting, as most are aware, is the practice of “ending a relationship with someone by suddenly and without explanation withdrawing from all communication.” It’s most commonly associated as a dating term, and typically occurs early into a relationship or after a couple of dates — however it can extend to friends, family, and other personal relationships. (See also: benching and breadcrumbing.)

The new series, in the same vein as the network’s other dating series, Catfish, and hosted by former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and artist Travis Mills, will supposedly help “distraught individuals track down and confront former lovers, family members or friends, all in an effort to get to the bottom of why these people suddenly disappeared.”

One would have to imagine that MTV will assume the due diligence of obtaining the consent of all parties involved, before potentially shoehorning potentially dangerous or toxic people back into the lives of those who are trying to move on. Yet on paper, the message being presented is, shall we say, not great.