An Absurd Viral Video Shows A Woman Recording An Aerobics Lesson In The Middle Of The Myanmar Coup

The military coup that began in Myanmar on Sunday, with the detainment of its state counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, is a terrifying ordeal, to put it lightly. But there can be a lighter to just about anything. That includes, apparently, this: Amidst the confusion and panic that spread with the news came a viral video of a woman recording an aerobics tutorial while the actual coup occurs right behind her.

According to BuzzFeed News, the woman in question is one Khing Hnin Wai, and she’s a physical education teacher in the employ of Myanmar’s Ministry of Education. In the video, which lasts three minutes, she appears to be oblivious to the armored vehicles rolling up behind her.

As the video made the rounds on social media, some internet sleuths deduced that the PE teacher was filming not far from the nation’s Parliament.

There was, as per BuzzFeed News, some question of whether the teacher was performing in front of a green screen, but other videos from her show her in the exact same spot.

The absurd video was greeted as a masterpiece of 2021 content.

Some set it to different music.

In the meantime, things are still scary in Myanmar. According to The New York Times, though she won a landslide election in 2015, Aung San Suu Kyi had to share control of the country with military powers. Her job was seen as keeping the generals in check, but their stalemate ended after an election in November, in which the public had overwhelmingly voted for her National League for Democracy. The military then complained of mass voter fraud and demanded a recount. By Monday they had seized control of the nation by force.

Is it any wonder everyone’s turning to a video of someone blissfully unaware of the nightmare around them?

