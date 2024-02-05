The last time Nancy Mace made headlines, she was demonstrating to the nation that she completely missed the point of The Scarlet Letter. Since then, the South Carolina congresswoman has reportedly turned over her entire D.C. staff amid allegations that Mace is “delusional” and runs a “toxic” workplace.

According to a new report, all but one of Mace’s staffers quit the congresswoman’s office. The lone staffer who didn’t quit, Dan Hanlon, was fired on December 1. He’s now running against Mace in her own district.

Via The Daily Beast:

More broadly, these staffers described Mace’s office as grueling and thankless. She created a “demoralizing environment for staff,” as one of her other former senior employees put it. Multiple former employees specifically complained about Mace’s propensity to ensure everyone was working all the time. Even on Good Friday, when some staff just wanted to take an hour off to go to Mass in the late afternoon, Mace wouldn’t have it, two former senior staffers said. (The House was adjourned at the time.) “For Mace it was all about control,” one of the previously mentioned former staffers said. “She didn’t see the staff as people but as property.”

Many of the former staff members also left after they witnessed Mace’s new chief of staff, Lori Khatod, calling the Capitol Police on Hanlon, who had came to the office to return his keys a few days after being fired. Khatod had allegedly tried to clear the employees out by telling them to leave early, but when they stayed, they witnessed her trying to have Khatod arrested.

“At that moment, I felt the most unsafe I ever had on the Hill, when I realized she was using the Capitol Police to intimidate staff,” a former staffer told The Daily Beast.

(Via The Daily Beast)