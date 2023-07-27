GOP Representative Nancy Mace has made headlines recently for her role in the subcommittee hearings investigating the existence of UAPs — UFOs as they’re more commonly known. And it seems like the South Carolina lawmaker is eager to hold onto that spotlight just a bit longer because she made a wild, “TMI” remark in front of a bunch of Evangelicals that practically guaranteed she’d be trending on social media.

Mace, who got engaged to her partner Patrick Bryant last year (in a totally not staged moment that she turned into a campaign video), gave a speech at Tim Scott’s prayer breakfast where she bragged about turning down some hot, morning premarital sex in order to break bread, or at least some cold eggs and a few stale croissants, with her Christian base.

“When I woke up this morning at 7, I was getting picked up at 7:45. Patrick, my fiancé, tried to pull me by my waist over this morning in bed and I was like, ‘No, baby, we don’t got time for that this morning. I got to get to the prayer breakfast and I got to be on time,” Mace bizarrely boasted before adding that it may have “been a little TMI.”

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace tells audience she declined sex this morning to show up at a prayer breakfast: pic.twitter.com/8wwE2lxIMT — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 27, 2023

But, as bizarre as it was to hear a conservative Christian lawmaker give us a peek inside her bedroom, Mace followed that up with an even more WTF omission.

“He can wait,” after Mace got some chuckles when she admitted to blue-balling her fiance. “I’ll see him later tonight.” Now, we’re not prudes and we’re certainly not concerned with how premarital sex violates the tenets of certain religions, but the people in the audience sure are what makes this whole thing even stranger.

But hey, congrats to the happy couple!