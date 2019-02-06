Getty Image

With a single gesture, Nancy Pelosi expressed what every democrat was thinking during President Trump’s State of the Union address. The House Speaker was the runaway social media star following The Donald’s speech on Tuesday night — she sat right behind the president, and after he paid lip service to America needing to “reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good,” Pelosi delivered a perfectly timed sarcastic clap.

For context, here's where Pelosi delivered that clap #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vxnCdtcEeI — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) February 6, 2019

The Los Angeles Times reports that although Pelosi “mostly smiled politely and respectfully,” she also, at times, “seemed to make no effort to hide her displeasure or bemusement. She applauded Trump as he entered the chamber and spent portions of the speech reading over the typed copy Trump handed to her when he walked in… But she appeared to smirk, chuckle, shake her head, or roll her eyes several times, including when Trump called for an end to ‘ridiculous partisan investigations’ and when he spoke about the MS-13 gang traversing the southern border.” It was in stark contrast to the last time Pelosi responded to one of Trump’s speech, when she and Chuck Schumer looked like disapproving parents (no wonder Stacey Abrams gave the rebuttal). Her clap also went over much better on Twitter, to the amusement of many.

Nancy Pelosi and Lucille Bluth have the same energy. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/4nv35HOsx2 — Patti LaBelle’s Background Singer (@spicykezzinnugg) February 6, 2019