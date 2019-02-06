Stacey Abrams’ Rebuttal Of Trump’s State Of The Union Address Drew Rave Reviews

02.06.19 1 hour ago

Twitter

The last time the Democratic party responded to a Donald Trump speech the optics were easily lampooned and the message fell flat. On Tuesday night, with Trump finally allowed to give his State of the Union speech after the temporary end to the partial government shutdown, the Democratic party changed things up a bit.

In early January, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer stood side-by-side to deliver a rebuttal to Trump’s insistence that congress funds a border wall on America’s southern border. But social media lampooned the speech and the words the Democrats delivered in response to Trump were largely lost in the immediate aftermath of the night. Their stonewalling of Trump and his eventual caving on the shutdown did follow, however, and it seemed unlikely that the party would make the same mistake when offering a rebuttal to Trump on Tuesday.

This time, the Democratic party chose Stacey Abrams to give the party’s official response. Abrams, who narrowly lost a bid for governor in Georgia last November, offered a passionate rebuke of Trump’s various policies and stressed the importance of expanding voting rights and other initiatives on Tuesday.

Abrams was critical of Trump’s various missteps with race as well.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpStacey AbramsSTATE OF THE UNION

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 12 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 19 hours ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP