Here’s Who Nathan Fillion May Be Playing In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

James Gunn has already confirmed Nathan Fillion would have a “very small fun cameo he did as a favor to me” in Guardians of the Galaxy, but he kiboshed the rumor that Fillion would be playing Nova. So who is he playing?
Consider everything below to be a spoiler. Or completely inaccurate. Could go either way.
Schmoes Know claims to have a source with knowledge of Fillion’s cameo. He’s rumored to be voicing another talking animal almost as awesome as Rocket Raccoon, the telepathic dog Cosmo who is also a cosmonaut because this part of the Marvel universe is ridiculous.
Cosmo is a telepathic Russian dog in the Marvel Comics universe. The character was created by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, first appeared in Nova vol. 4 #7. Within the context of the stories, Cosmo is the security chief of the spacestation Knowhere and a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Here are a few panels of Cosmo, for reference.
As much as I’d love Cosmo to be in Guardians of the Galaxy, I’m not so sure. Yes, Knowhere is definitely in the movie, but would fans recognize Nathan Fillion’s voice if he were doing a Russian accent? And what of this seeming denial posted by James Gunn?
On the other hand, talking cosmonaut dog saying, “The hammer is my red rocket”. Let’s do this.
As long as Cosmo has the Russian accent, saying grammatically weird stuff like “I could not speak because my mouth was beink full of your arm”, I’m good.
Oh, and he better be a golden or a lab. Race swap Human Torch or Spider-man or Kingpin all you want, but leave Cosmo alone!
No matter what, if Cosmo is in the movie (sans Fillion voice) I will be a happy camper
Supposedly he is, but very briefly
Is there a rule against him just reprising his role as Mal? Does it have to be a Marvel character?
I’m assuming that whoever holds the rights to Firefly also holds the rights to the character of Mal. Whoever that is probably isn’t Disney? Fox, maybe?
I don’t know how the rights work, since it’s been 9 years since the movie. It was Universal that made the movie and 20th Century Fox that did the show. So yeah, if they still hold the rights, there’s no fucking chance.
Both of these animals are wearing helmets- presumably to breath in the icy, airless void of space. However, their feet are exposed…
He’s not a psychic. He has telepathy powers and create force fields. Imagine low grade Professor X with a little bit of Sue Storm thrown in. Except he can lick his own balls.
this is the best comment of the century
How do you know that Professor X cant?
I tried explaining Cosmo to my wife, but she tuned out after the “Giant floating alien head space station.”
I am still holding out hope for Nova, as it would be nice seeing Fillion in a more serious role, but Cosmo would be awesome…
maybe he’ll be the nova corps member that dies in order for richard rider/sam alexander to get his helmet. but in a horrifically funny way.
i don’t remember if that’s how they become nova members. am i thinking of green lanterns?
Richard Rider got it from an alien who died in combat with another alien in orbit around earth, and passed the helmet etc. along before he died… Yeah. Pretty much exactly like a GL.