Naughty Dog Really Wants Seth Rogen To Make The ‘Uncharted’ Movie

#Seth Rogen #Video Games
Senior Contributor
06.28.13 9 Comments

Every game studio has a director or directing team they would like to tackle their beloved franchise. Naughty Dog, in the case of Uncharted, has a very specific choice in mind… Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. And apparently even though Rogen and Goldberg have said no, they won’t stop asking.

Probably the asking is just going to become more intense: Rogen’s co-directorial debut, This Is The End, has racked up $64 million in two weeks, doubling its budget and bringing demon dong to a grateful America. But Rogen and Goldberg have turned them down every time, for a specific reason:

Goldberg went on to reveal they’ve been asked multiple times over the last four years, but have declined the job, despite being huge fans of the games, because they can’t think of the right treatment. “It’s just going to be Indiana Jones,” says Goldberg. “If we could figure out a way to make it not Indiana Jones, it’d be awesome.”

Uncharted has been stuck in development hell for six years now. True, part of that is that Sony made the mistake of bringing David O. Russell on board, you know, because the guy who made I Heart Huckabees and a movie about accidentally banging your mom, that’s who you think when you think “action movie”.

Honestly, it’s likely Uncharted will be made eventually. There’s nothing Hollywood likes more than repeating an idea that’s already been proven to make money, and they’ll eventually find a director who’s willing to go for it. Of course, it’ll probably be somebody like Stephen Sommers, but, hey, maybe he can still put in some demon dong.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Seth Rogen#Video Games
TAGSMoviesSETH ROGENuncharted-gameuncharted-movievideo game adaptationsvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP