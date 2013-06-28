Naughty Dog Really Wants Seth Rogen To Make The ‘Uncharted’ Movie

Every game studio has a director or directing team they would like to tackle their beloved franchise. Naughty Dog, in the case of Uncharted, has a very specific choice in mind… Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. And apparently even though Rogen and Goldberg have said no, they won’t stop asking.
Probably the asking is just going to become more intense: Rogen’s co-directorial debut, This Is The End, has racked up $64 million in two weeks, doubling its budget and bringing demon dong to a grateful America. But Rogen and Goldberg have turned them down every time, for a specific reason:
Goldberg went on to reveal they’ve been asked multiple times over the last four years, but have declined the job, despite being huge fans of the games, because they can’t think of the right treatment. “It’s just going to be Indiana Jones,” says Goldberg. “If we could figure out a way to make it not Indiana Jones, it’d be awesome.”
Uncharted has been stuck in development hell for six years now. True, part of that is that Sony made the mistake of bringing David O. Russell on board, you know, because the guy who made I Heart Huckabees and a movie about accidentally banging your mom, that’s who you think when you think “action movie”.
Honestly, it’s likely Uncharted will be made eventually. There’s nothing Hollywood likes more than repeating an idea that’s already been proven to make money, and they’ll eventually find a director who’s willing to go for it. Of course, it’ll probably be somebody like Stephen Sommers, but, hey, maybe he can still put in some demon dong.
Wow, this is popping up right after I just finished watching Goldberg and Rogen playing the beginning of The Last of Us on IGN. I think it would be cool to see them tackle it, but I like there reasoning for not.
I love the Uncharted games, but it really is just “Joss Whedon Presents Indiana Jones”.
Actually, that sounds amazing. And guaranteed MILLIONS OF DOLLAS.
Do this. Now.
Do not get me started on Nathan Drake as a character, we’ll be here all day.
Rogen and Goldberg recently said on the WTF podcast that they will never do another big budget movie like this (Green Hornet being the one they regret doing) because with a bigger budget comes so much more bullshit to deal with.
Nathan Drake is Shaun Spencer from Psych who kills endless supplies of mercenaries… then again, I imagine the Movie would be more about the sneaking around the guards not one head shot and duck and cover as wave after wave of guys come running at you from all over.
Uncharted is the most overrated video-game series so it should be made by the most overrated film-maker; Tarantino.
/battens down the hatches
Really, people have a problem with Drake? It’s like somebody got some John McClane in my Indiana Jones….what’s not to like?
Nah I loved the Uncharted series part of it was the Nathan Drake and Sully. The first 2 are up there as top PS3 games of all time in my opinion. It is just funny to think about the body count you wrack up as you progress through the games.
Nathan Fillion or gtfo