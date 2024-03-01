As Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was laid to rest after dying in prison, the prominent dissident made an interesting choice in music for the somber proceeding: The soundtrack to Terminator 2.

According to a spokesperson for Navalny via The Daily Beast, “Alexey considered Terminator 2 the best film in the whole world” and he specifically requested that music from the final scene be played.

As you can see in the video below, Navalny’s wish was granted:

Алексей считал «Терминатор-2» лучшим фильмом на земле. На его похоронах сыграли музыку из финальной сцены pic.twitter.com/qfh6teCFvQ — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) March 1, 2024

The choice in music is no doubt a final jab at Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In the iconic final moments of Terminator 2, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 knows that the only to protect humanity from Skynet is to lower himself into a vat of molten steel. Despite the protests of Edward Furlong’s John Connor, who’s grown attached to his cyborg protector, the T-800 makes the ultimate sacrifice to save the world.

Navalny’s death has sparked increased scrutiny for Putin as the opposition leader’s name has re-entered the political discourse. However, not always in the best ways. Donald Trump recently compared himself to the now-deceased dissident who died in prison from what Russian officials are calling, and you cannot make this up, “sudden death syndrome.”

While Trump is facing a litany of indictments and civil judgments, his crimes have or will have their day in court and he’s been free to run for office all over the country. But if you ask the former president, getting slapped with fines for committing financial fraud is a “form of Navalny.” You can barely tell the situations apart, they’re so similar.

(Via The Daily Beast)