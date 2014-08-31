Nearly $100,000 Has Been Raised For The Gay Teen Who Filmed His Family Abusing Him

On August 27, a video of 19-year-old Georgia native Daniel Pierce getting emotionally and physically abused by his family was uploaded to YouTube. In it, his father calls him “queer” and “a disgrace,” while his step-mother beats him. It’s hard to watch, but Pierce hopes you do, because, as he told 11 Alive, “What I hope people take away from watching that is it still happens. They see all the positive videos and the negative video never gets seen so if one family maybe watches it and maybe changes their mind in how they are going to handle it about their son or daughter coming out, one family and I will be happy. I want to [educate] people on the issue because it is something going on.” He added:

Pierce [hopes] his family will realize what they lost. He says he came out last October and he believed his stepmother was supportive when he did. Something changed months later. He says his father, grandparents, step-mother and her sister gathered at their home for what he describes as a “pray the gay away” intervention. “It was something that built over time,” he said. Pierce said he did not ambush them with the news and then record it. (Via)

Pierce was kicked out of the house, so his boyfriend started a GoFundMe to raise money for living expenses. Only $2,000 was expected; nearly $100,000 has been raised. A portion of the funds will be donated to LGBT support groups, including Lost and Found Youth.

Via 11 Alive