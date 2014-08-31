Nearly $100,000 Has Been Raised For The Gay Teen Who Filmed His Family Abusing Him

On August 27, a video of 19-year-old Georgia native Daniel Pierce getting emotionally and physically abused by his family was uploaded to YouTube. In it, his father calls him “queer” and “a disgrace,” while his step-mother beats him. It’s hard to watch, but Pierce hopes you do, because, as he told 11 Alive, “What I hope people take away from watching that is it still happens. They see all the positive videos and the negative video never gets seen so if one family maybe watches it and maybe changes their mind in how they are going to handle it about their son or daughter coming out, one family and I will be happy. I want to [educate] people on the issue because it is something going on.” He added:
Pierce [hopes] his family will realize what they lost. He says he came out last October and he believed his stepmother was supportive when he did. Something changed months later.
He says his father, grandparents, step-mother and her sister gathered at their home for what he describes as a “pray the gay away” intervention.
“It was something that built over time,” he said. Pierce said he did not ambush them with the news and then record it. (Via)
Pierce was kicked out of the house, so his boyfriend started a GoFundMe to raise money for living expenses. Only $2,000 was expected; nearly $100,000 has been raised. A portion of the funds will be donated to LGBT support groups, including Lost and Found Youth.
I think the boy staged this just to get sympathy. He first said he will move out, they didn’t ask him to leave. I don’t like it when anyone, no matter who they are, tries to manipulate people like this.
She says that they will no longer support him and that he needs to move out, so I don’t know why you’re saying that he wasn’t asked to leave.
Confirmation bias, people with a strong bias only here the parts they agree with.
As @DravenCage says, she clearly states in the video that she wants him out of the house because she doesn’t want others to think she ‘condones’ this behavior, lifestyle, whatever. At a time when he really needed the support of his family, his mother was worrying what the Jones’ next door would think of her.
Ugh…vertical video? What a faggot.
But seriously, I think a lot of this stems from him not being gay, but he seems like kind of a bitch.
So edgy. Such wit.
What a delightful family
And thus the comments section reveals even further evidence that people are douches.
Hard for me to believe that a parent would ever say the things these “parents” are saying to their child.
Go to the bar near your local Child Protective Services department sometime, believe me you’ll hear about so, SO much worse.
Parent licensing?
I know people who have done and said much worse over much less.
What a surprise – the parents are hardcore Christians. Religion has been really fucking me off lately – why can’t that whole deal just hurry up and die out.
Are you suggesting a…’cleansing?’
jkjk but seriously a LOT of this nation would need to suddenly disappear for religion to be obliterated.
The religious right may be fighting a losing battle, but I feel like they still hold a solid majority in America.
1:46 [understatement] Both sides didn’t handle that well. [\understatement]
Mom should have read the Word of God instead of beating him over the head with the Word of God. The Bible is a book about God’s love, not a Thou Shall and Thou Shall Not List.
Son should have realized that this is a shocking experience in this and he should have not have gotten defensive when they tried to do what they felt was right. Saying “science trumps the Word of God to some hardcore religious people” tends to derail the conversation.
3:40 I don’t care what the son says, if his father put a roof over his head and fed him, he raised him. I don’t care if you heterosexual, homosexual or autosexual, that man raised you.
3:46 burgundy_boy_that_escalated_quickly.jpg
End of Video
The family shouldn’t have disowned the son, but I’m getting the impression that the son isn’t exactly innocent here. It sounds like he came out, and when he family didn’t completely accepted it, he went on social media and badmouthed the family. I’m not gay, but if I was and I came out to my family, I would know that I would have to be patient with my family if they didn’t completely accept it.
Right, because he initiated the physical assault, right?
Your post is so infuriating because you are like 3/4 smart. 19 is absolutely the most vulnerable and awkward age for a young man. These assholes didn’t care about understanding or accepting him, they wanted to cram shame up his ass via “religious intervention”.
Don’t play into the “blame the victim” crowd. There is waaay too much of that shit in America as it fucking is.
3/4 smart? I thank you 75%.
Full disclosure: I used to be 100% opposed to homosexuality. Now I believe its not my sin; its between them and God. We have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. I have sinned. What right do I have to judge others?!
Also, I am not blaming the victim; I blamed everyone. If anything I rode the fence so hard I chaffed myself.
Blaming everyone IS blaming the victim. And don’t be so proud of your “fair and balancing” act. Your chaffing is a representation of self-inflicted intellectual harm.
Wow Redshirt really digging that hole deep.
“I don’t care what the son says, if his father put a roof over his head and fed him, he raised him. I don’t care if you heterosexual, homosexual or autosexual, that man raised you” – I mean, you could keep him chained up in a cabin, throwing him chunks of scrap meat, and that meets your definition of “raised”? He could have treated his son like shit, he could have ignored him entirely, you would still consider that “he raised you!”. Yea, he raised you to hate him and he raised you to learn all about being a bigot.
Those two parents are the ones who decided to bump uglies and bring a child into the world; therefore, it is their DUTY to put a roof over that child’s head and food in its mouth…..otherwise they would be neglecting and abusing that child. Unfortunately, they have failed to see that it is also the duty of a parent to nurture and love UNCONDITIONALLY. God loves us unconditionally…they call themselves Christians, but I’ll stand up and call them as I see them…HYPOCRITES.
+1
what child?
the man is 19 years old.
Firstly, I’m not in any way condoning the beating. However, I’m also not condoning what Pierce did either. The parents shouldn’t have reacted like that, but he baited them. He said things that he most likely knew would tick them off. That doesn’t excuse anything the parents did. They shouldn’t have done those things. But he didn’t do everything right either. There’s much better ways of going about this.
I came out to my family about five years ago. Luckily, my parents are more open about things like this. However, I was scared out of my mind. I shouldn’t have to be, but I am anyways. When I did tell them, I brought them into my room, had them sit down, closed my door and calmly told them I was bi. They asked if I was sure. They asked if I was sure it wasn’t just a phase because some girls were like that. All of this was said in calm voices though.
Now, Pierce was giving them quite a shock to adjust to, to be fair. He came out to them, he had a boyfriend…I mean, that would be hard for them to adjust to and he expected them to do that so quickly. Now, this was labelled as a ‘pray the gay away’. I’m not sure how many of you are religious, but I’ll tell you anyway. To my knowledge, praying involves talking to God, asking for something, possibly laying hands on someone. Laying hands gently, I might specify. None of which were done in the video. They mentioned the Bible, they mentioned they believed it was a choice. Pierce basically said back to them ‘science says this so the Bible’s full of crap’. Bad move.
Their personal beliefs are that it’s a choice. Their personal belief was that they could talk their son out of it. They were telling him they loved him, but not what he did. In other words, love the sinner hate the sin. And suddenly people in the comments are bashing religion. Now I’ll tell you. I’m Catholic (people are probably going to attack me in replies just based on that – it always happens when I post that publicly) and I’ve looked into the teachings of my church on this. Our Catechism states that we must treat everyone with love, tolerance and understanding. That while we don’t have to condone what they do with it, they are to be treated with love anyways. It also says that it hasn’t been determined yet whether it is a choice or genetic.
Finally, Pierce brought a camera into the discussion. Now that kind of said he had the wrong attitude from the beginning. It meant he was expecting something that should be filmed. Perhaps because he knew how they would react, or perhaps because he planned on antagonizing them and baiting them?
Once again, I’m not saying what the parents did was right. I’m just saying that what Pierce did wasn’t either.
Wrong. 100% wrong. I am not going to bother to explain it to you because you are too stupid to understand.
Wait…what? How did he bait them? You’re aware that interventions like this have gone on for decades with families trying by any means possible to make it so their child was anything but gay. Plus if I had dropped some big news like that to my family and came home to find just about everyone pacing about in one room to ‘talk’ to me, I would hope that I had a phone on me in case anything did happen. You may have had a good experience with your parents, but do you choose to ignore the numerous horrific and violent experiences others have had to go through?
He turned his phone on just in case something did happen and he’d have proof of it so it wasn’t the rest of his family’s word against his. You also speak of choice and genetics, why would anyone ‘choose’ this? It’s like some cut and dry, black and white, this is how things just are type of thinking. Like, “I can either take that dish out of the oven with my bare hands or I can use oven mitts. Fuck it, I choose to burn myself.” Out of the thousands of choices we make on a daily basis, I can’t even see how sexuality is one of them.
Love the sinner, hate the sin? The mother opens up with, “Now you know I love you…but..” How is calling your child a disgrace, a queer, that you want to beat the shit out of him, how could any of that be construed as love? Since you bring up the whole Catholic business, does this mean that your parents, now knowing the truth, only tolerate you? They can’t love you fully anymore since you aren’t fully straight. Loving your child should by no means involve tolerance.
@Feklhr Well, I tried to explain….
+1 Exxie
@Redshirt OK, now more like 25% smart…
@Feklhr
I’m 100% smart. I only have 12.5% capacity to use the intelligence.
Be patient, Feklhr. I’m evolving here. 5 years ago, I would have started a shit-throwing contest defending the parents 100%.
He didnt come out in this video. That had already happened. This was their INTERVENTION of his gay trying to pray it out. He got defensive because he brought up science which he believes in and has just as much of a right to believe in as they do that God designs you strait.
shiiiieeet .. my family mistreats me all the time and nobody is giving me money …making me take out the trash and clean my room ..FUCK YOU RESPONSIBILITIES !!!
Parents of the world: Working out issues with a homosexual offspring? Do everyone in the situation a favor and keep religion the fuck out of it. Treat your children like human beings. If you can’t muster the strength to do that for your child, then just go right ahead and die in a fire.
yup
im not okay with what happened, but if he’s 19 why does he need money exactly? he can work…
Maybe because he doesn’t have enough saved up to just go out and get a place immediately?
Not everyone had a job since the age of 12 like us “old folk”, Devo. I sure as hell didn’t get no cool 100 to help me move out!
Still, I hope they donate the money like they claim and continue to raise awareness.
lol. ‘this isn’t the way God made you’ and since they’re so fond of God and his laws, why the hell did them two get remarried? ah. yes, answer that.
I smell a scam, or possible scamola.
Fucking Christians. Sorry, fucking southern Christians.
Thank you for the clarification.
It’s the Internet though, so if this ends up being an elaborate hoax designed as some kind of viral marketing campaign for the new Star Wars, then I have officially lost all hope for mankind.
I don’t know, if this exact scene happens verbatim on Tatooine, I’d be kind of impressed.
My step-daughter came out last year at age 17, and she was terrified that she’d be subjected to some negativity from me and her mother, but we were just relieved that she was honest with us (and herself) about who she is – we love her unconditionally and just want her to be happy.
This is what parenting should be about; understanding, being supportive and offering guidance if asked. Bigotry and discrimination are both vile concepts and should have no place in a loving family environment.
That is real righteous. Qapla!
Yeah. The only appropriate use of the money at that point is, just enough to cover rent until you can get a job, and then the rest to LGBT charities.
We will see this as a debunked hoax story on Cracked soon enough.
“you chose to be gay” is an outrageously uneducated thing to say.
You don’t choose to be gay, just as I didn’t choose be straight. You are what you are, there’s no choice about it.
Parents should support their children no matter what.
Lots of empty rhetoric, not a whole lot of reasoning; surely you don’t mean to say parents should support their kids if they turn out to be pushing drugs to make a living? Robbing people? Bullying other kids to boost their own ego? If they turn out to be a mass murderer? If the parents find homosexuality to be morally repugnant, then you’ve got no business demanding they continue to support the kid’s behavior, and insisting that they do is tantamount to begging the question – you’re operating from the assumption that they’re wrong without debating the issue.
And no, you aren’t who you are; for starters, the “born that way” argument has no basis in science; a genetic origin for same-sex attraction has never been hinted at in research, and has in fact failed every test, such as identical-twin testing, that has ever been tried, and ignores everything we know about the plasticity of human sexual behavior. Furthermore, even operating under the assumption that the desire is involuntary, that doesn’t change the moral calculus; we expect anyone harboring desires we deem “wrong” to not act on them. Homosexuality is either good, bad, or irrelevant based on the merits; to insist otherwise is an appeal to nature fallacy and opens up a bad can of worms (by this reasoning, surely infidelity needs to be morally approved, for one.)
“surely you don’t mean to say parents should support their kids if they turn out to be pushing drugs to make a living? Robbing people? Bullying other kids to boost their own ego? If they turn out to be a mass murderer?” – Yes, they should do exactly that. Parents should continue to support their kids through all of these things. That support should come in: Hiring a lawyer, pushing them into rehab, drug therapy, keeping an eye on them, pushing them away from people who might enable criminal action, sometimes it even means calling the police on them. These can be methods of support.
Disowning a child and cutting all ties to them is not a method of support. That is what these people did. Even if you believe homosexuality is a sin, how does disowning the child help? Wouldn’t it be better to say “stay in our basement, you can never have boyfriends over, but you can stay here. We’ll talk about your feelings, and I’ll try to show you that God has a better path for you over pancakes.” Isn’t that a better, anti-gay way of approaching your son? Naw, fuckit, let’s beat the gay out of him at a pray-away-the-gay intervention. That’s how ignorant these assholes are.
Ironically I had $2,000 when I moved out.
This grown ass man is 19. A lot of people don’t have supportive parents. join the club, buy the t shirt. Then go get a job and support yourself.
It’s none of my business as it’s none of my money, but I’d be interested just to see just how much this guy forks over for the charity.
She’s known her son has been gay since he was young so he choose this lifestyle at whatever young age she realized. She must think being gay is like choosing a favorite color…subject to change as one gets older (red was mine as a kid, and I hated green…not so much anymore though…I’m a royal blue guy now). I’m admittedly stereotyping his voice, but does she think he can change that also? With the foul language being used I definitely said this sounds like a Christian home to me. I guess when your son’s homosexuality come up foul language is the least of one’s concern.