Neil DeGrasse Tyson And His Doggy Buddy Explain The Difference Between Weather And Climate Change

“If global warming is real, then why did we just suffer through the coldest winter since nineteen-dickety-two?”
We’ve all heard these criticisms of climate change — we may have secretly thought them ourselves from time to time while chipping ice off our sidewalks. When we’re thinking rationally, most people know day-to-day weather and climate change are two different beasts, but it can be hard to put that difference into words. Well, on a recent episode of Cosmos ol’ Neil DeGrasse Tyson explained it clearly and succinctly with the help of an adorable doggy…
Sooo, Neil DeGrasse Tyson is climate change? Dammit, suddenly I find climate change informative and charming.
Via Boing Boing
This dog is distracting as fuck.
That was whole point.
Train your dog science man. @Carl Spackler
Yeah, but Sean Hannity told me something completely different with a gerbil up his ass, so how do I know what to believe?
I don’t know, it was cold this winter, so climate change must be a myth, and it’s light out now, so night is a myth.
MURICA.
He did do a very good job of explaining the difference between climate and weather. An excellent job indeed. Most people already understand the difference so he gets no points there. What most people disagree with are the causes that are affecting it on this go around. Maybe the agenda he is advocating is correct, maybe not. Maybe it’s a contributing cause in a small way or maybe it’s the leading cause. I honestly don’t know and I won’t pretend like I do. However, that being said
RABBLE, RABBLE, RABBLE.
There are constantly pundits complaining that the weather on a specific day must prove global warming isn’t real. Unfortunately, this is a real thing we have to fight.
A fight, huh? Good luck with that.
@Thanksgiving Chimp what you said makes very little sense.
Even if climate change isn’t man-made, if it’s happening, there are things we can do (even if they are fatalistic). Like, change building regulations and flood-insurance for vulnerable areas so that future generations, governments and corporations are less exposed to such risk by dis-incentivizing people to build in areas that are going to be adversely affected by climate change. Fund infrastructure projects for coastal areas that can help prevent flooding and prevent the overall economic hit of more Hurricane Sandys (ounce of prevention, and all that).
And by future generations, I mean me and my retirement fund/portfolio in 40 years.
I actually care about the planet I’m leaving behind for my son, just like I’m putting money in a college fund for him.
The bigger issue is convincing people that believe the earth is 6000 old to trust your data from 6,001+ years ago. “JESUS CHANGED CO2 LEVELS IN THE SKY TO TEST OUR FAITH!”
“Dickety”? Highly dubious!
So if we do a better job of leash-training the weather then the weather becomes the climate? Be the Alpha, Neil.
Eh…. he’s only kind of right when he says “climate is predictable.” It kinda isn’t. Climate change models have mostly failed to predict future climate with an acceptable degree of accuracy. This isn’t to say that the climate isn’t getting warmer (which is observable from past data), or that we shouldn’t do anything about it. I just don’t think it’s possible for models to account for remotely close to everything that influences climate. The planet’s climate may not really get that much warmer, or it might actually be even worse than most models predict.
You win the award for the most lucid post in this entire thread, including the author of the post.
I agree with this.
I wish there was a sky king we could sacrifice idiots to so he could magically fix all this.
First scientist 15 years ago claim proof of human caused global warming directly linked to CO2.
Then scientist, claim those who disagree are fools and present graph to prove it.
Then scientist, brush off no data that doesn’t fit on graph as normal.
Then scientist, fabricate data to make it look with data is fitting the graph
Then scientist cherry pic data to make it look like data is fitting the graph
Then Scientist get caught, investigate themselves and announce the data is basically sound
Then Scientist who propose global warming get government funding and those that disagee don’t
Then Scientist at 10 years of goofing up, say its an anomaly.
Then Scientist at 12 years say it volcano’s
Then Scientist at 14 years suddenly drop” human caused” and just say climate change
Then Scientist pretend, thats what they have been saying all along.
If the data don’t fit, your theory is bull shit.
Neal DeGrasse Tyson is just as guilty of deceiving the public as the Obama and the “on the
government dole” scientist.
Oh, the ice caps total ice has increased, the oceans didn’t rise and the polar bears aren’t going extinct, because its been much warmer and much colder world wide over the history of climate
based on samples of the polar ice caps.
So I guess 17+ years of no global warming is still a “short term anomaly, weather related”, eh? Not indicative of evidence of climate associated LACK of global warming. Bizarre.
[www.woodfortrees.org]
Mr Neil Degrasse Tyson is completely right, our climate is changing.