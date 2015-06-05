Here’s Why You Should Never, Ever Eat A Ghost Pepper

06.04.15
ghost-pepper

YouTube

The grand tradition of eating spicy and insane things while on camera always leads inevitably to the Ghost Pepper, the world’s spiciest chili. Apparently this fiery pepper rates at over one million Scoville heat units, which sounds impressive, especially if you know what the heck those are. After this young champ’s bathroom foray with the infamous pepper got traction, we thought it appropriate to revisit all the times the Ghost Pepper has claimed its viral victims.

