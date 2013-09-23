New ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Video Proves Rockstar North Thought Of Everything

Grand Theft Auto V, like all the Grand Theft Autos before it, is subject to its share of seemingly ridiculous rumors. But, unlike ghost cars or finding Bigfoot, this video is actually a demonstration that Rockstar thought of everything when developing this game. And we mean everything.
The video is a pretty simple format: It cites a commonly held “myth” mentioned on the forums, and then tries them out in-game. To often hilarious results, although one trick here is incredibly useful. And before you ask, yes, that’s Trevor surviving free-fall by going into rage mode to open the video.
Probably the most useful trick on this one is the fact that you can actually hide from cops in the bushes, and you will be out of their line of sight. Considering how persistent the LSPD can actually be, and considering what a hair-trigger temper those guys have, that’s actually going to be pretty useful.
Generally though, it mostly demonstrates Rockstar knows their audience just a little too well. While the wind farm trick is probably just a hilarious quirk of the physics engine, or a justification for putting a wind farm in the game in the first place, there’s no way being able to knife fight with sharks and being able to tow police cars was anything other than intentional, even if it was only to amuse us with yet more ways to break the world they’ve spent years and millions carefully, precisely building.
And apparently a second episode is already in the works. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some bushes to hide in.
I want this game. A lot.
What’s stopping you? Remember, you can quit your job and children can be sold for surprisingly high prices on the market!
That’s garbage! I spent 20 minutes in the sewer last night hiding from the cops. But my wanted level never went away because I was still in their cone of vision when they were on the street above me! I could have just hid in the bushes????
Apparently. Cone of vision is a little… squiffy.
If you look at your minimap your triangle is white. When you are hidden it turns grey. Dont stay in what you think is a hiding spot if youre not greyed out because the cops will see you.
…I’m totally looking through the tutorials because I didn’t know that.
Not to keep adding to this but another good trick for evading police is to go into an ally or a parking structure when they are looking for you, and switch cars. If you drive carefully, and keep your distance you can drive through the edge of their line of sight cone and still wont see you. I guess they are looking for the vehicle and not the person.
You’re really good at running away from law enforcement, Fade.
I’m not violent, just excitable.
if you listen carefully when being chased you can hear the police dispatch saying what color and kind of car youre in and even how fast youre going and down what street you were last seen on
Getting away from the police is the best part of the game for me so far. There are so many ways to evade them, yet they get pretty tough with their manhunts sometime. I wish you could jump inside dumpsters.
that’s amazing – I was running from a fuckton of cops last night, wish I knew the bushes trick.
How did the guy not die falling from the helicopter at the beginning? Using his special ability right as he hit the ground?
yep
The windmill sequence makes me want this even more. Sweet jesus.
The best part about this video? It inspired me to go make a Suge Knight looking Franklin.
Yes! I had the same thought. This is happening.
I have been really loving this game. The soundtrack isn’t as good as Vice City in my opinion but everything else has been so good.
Yes, I covet this game as well. But no time between work, one kid under two and another due in December…yeah. I just finished Last of Us. All that being said, I’m eagerly awaiting Watch Dogs. That I will get and perhaps GTA5 at Christmas.
LMAO why did the fireman run away from the fire at 2:17? Seeing as the explosion claimed 2 of his homies I guess the pension just aint worth it.
*mauled by a cougar*
yeah, this game is amazing. I need more aliens to minigun down.
Anyone else love the song?
I’ve made a topic on the gamefaqs 360 GTA V board about all little details people noticed in the game. Some real awesome things. Don’t know if I can link here but just go there and search “details”. Anyway I tried the bushes thing. If you commit a crime and just simply hop in a nearby bush before cops arrive they’ll look around your area and there’s a good chance they’ll still find you in a bush. It works better if it’s done mid chase. Just an FYI.