Donald Trump may be the frontrunner for the GOP presidential ticket in 2024, but that doesn’t mean he’s a lock. One poll suggests his allure may be slightly slipping. Elsewhere, some conservative scholars have argued his run isn’t even legal. A section of the Constitution, they say, prohibits someone who’s done what Trump has from running again. No state has yet to block Trump, but one state is considering it — and it ain’t Democrats who are leading the charge.

As per Politico, some Republicans in New Hampshire have floated the idea of nixing Trump from the ballot in their state. They cite Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies anyone who’s “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. “or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” Scholars argue that fits a former president who ginned up a crowd to overturn the 2020 election to a T.

Though the state’s attorney general hasn’t made a decision one way or the other yet on what could simply a long shot, the office is “carefully reviewing the legal issues involved.”

Other New Hampshire Republicans have pushed back at the idea. Chris Ager, chair of the state Republican Party, said the idea doesn’t have “any legs whatsoever.”

The idea that Trump could be removed from the New Hampshire ballot had already been picked up by MAGA bedhead pundit Charlie Kirk, causing Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office to be bombarded with angry phonecalls. Both Scanlan and Attorney General John Formella then released a statement calling claims that either had taken a position on the issue “misinformation.”

(Via Politico)