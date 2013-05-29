So This New Mysterious Virus Is Going To Kill Us All Really Soon Or Something

Hey guys, we’re all going to die. Just like we all died after Swine Flu and SARS wiped us off the face of the Earth. Remember that? It was terrible.

Well, diseases are back for the big ’13. Infect us with your journalism, CNN:

A new SARS-like virus recently found in humans is “a threat to the entire world,” according to the director-general of the United Nations’ World Health Organization. The so-called novel coronavirus “is not a problem that any single affected country can keep to itself or manage all by itself,” Margaret Chan said Monday in her closing remarks at the 66th World Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. “We understand too little about this virus when viewed against the magnitude of its potential threat,” she said, and more information is needed “quickly” and “urgently.” “We do not know where the virus hides in nature. We do not know how people are getting infected. Until we answer these questions, we are empty-handed when it comes to prevention. These are alarm bells. And we must respond,” she said.

Well, that’s just delightful. I was in Chicago during the Swine or Bird or Pigeon Flu scare and was almost quarantined for a week when I told my school I was feeling light-headed. So if this disease is anything like that, it’ll at worse kill us all or at best be a pain in the nethers.

The virus has infected 44 people and has a name: Middle East respiratory symptom coronavirus, or MERS-CoV. Catchy. See what I did there?