So This New Mysterious Virus Is Going To Kill Us All Really Soon Or Something

Hey guys, we’re all going to die. Just like we all died after Swine Flu and SARS wiped us off the face of the Earth. Remember that? It was terrible.
Well, diseases are back for the big ’13. Infect us with your journalism, CNN:
A new SARS-like virus recently found in humans is “a threat to the entire world,” according to the director-general of the United Nations’ World Health Organization.
The so-called novel coronavirus “is not a problem that any single affected country can keep to itself or manage all by itself,” Margaret Chan said Monday in her closing remarks at the 66th World Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.
“We understand too little about this virus when viewed against the magnitude of its potential threat,” she said, and more information is needed “quickly” and “urgently.”
“We do not know where the virus hides in nature. We do not know how people are getting infected. Until we answer these questions, we are empty-handed when it comes to prevention. These are alarm bells. And we must respond,” she said.
Well, that’s just delightful. I was in Chicago during the Swine or Bird or Pigeon Flu scare and was almost quarantined for a week when I told my school I was feeling light-headed. So if this disease is anything like that, it’ll at worse kill us all or at best be a pain in the nethers.
The virus has infected 44 people and has a name: Middle East respiratory symptom coronavirus, or MERS-CoV. Catchy. See what I did there?
UHHHHH WTFFFFF!?
Captain Trips begins right around this time in The Stand.
/rut roh
sad thing is we may already be infected. Its scary how one traveler can spread it all over. And I’m not gonna do a thing. We’ve seen enough movies to know that its all going to shit when it hits hard. I’m just gonna go to work get sick, and die at home coughing up blood on my computer. You’ll be doing the same when you’re quarantined.
Don’t you get it, we are all infected. Every single one of us. When we die we become like them…
13 Monkeys anyone?
FEAR! FEAR! FEAR!
Shall we begin the looting?
CATCH IT! I wonder when one of these super-diseases will turn out to be actually apocalyptic. Seems like it’s only a matter of time.
As long as Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the first victims, I’m cool with it.
So the new Dan Brown book is all about some dude creating a new plague because earth’s population is out of control. I see SOMEONE was a little too excited to get started on his cosplay….
I got the Corona virus in Mexico one time. Its nasty stuff. My girlfriend wouldn’t talk to me for the rest of the vacation after I threw up on her hair.
[24.media.tumblr.com]
How will the Westboro Church blame the gays for this?
I blame Obama.
well my healthcare system of Jameson and nite quill may be ill equipped to handle this.
Corona-virus? Let’s just get some limes, sit back, and not try to resist it.
George Carlin: Scientists today have discovered a virus that has no symptoms. It’s completely undetectable, and there’s no known cure. Fortunately, no cases have been reported thus far.