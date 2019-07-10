Alarming Video Shows Parts Of New Orleans Underwater Due To Flooding From Brewing Tropical Storm Barry

07.10.19

New Orleans is once again seeing dangerous flooding, this time thanks to a brewing tropical storm system which is gathering strength over the Gulf of Mexico and may soon make landfall as Hurricane Barry. A flash flood emergency was declared after the city was pummeled with four to six inches of rain on Wednesday morning amid severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings.

Although the downpours had slowed down by late morning, as Barry continues to make its way inland this will only be the start of what is shaping to be a very soggy weekend for the Louisiana Gulf Coast — to put it lightly.

“Even though the most persistent heavy rain looks to be moving out of New Orleans for now, heavy downpours will still be a threat to move through at times over the coming days as the budding tropical system moves by just off of the coast to the south,” AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

“This weekend looks to carry the most significant flooding threat for southern Louisiana, as what is expected to be Hurricane Barry by that time makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana,” Sojda said. He added, “Areas to the east of the landfall point are expected to see the heaviest rain this weekend, with 20-plus inches possible in spots. This threat includes New Orleans.”

The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 20 feet Friday night into Saturday, give or take, according to the National Weather Service. This could present an imminent possibility for disaster since the levees are only capable of protecting the city from surges up to 20 feet.

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
