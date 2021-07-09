Tropical Storm Elsa made its way through the eastern portion of the United States on Thursday, causing chaos and flooding in several regions of the coast. But its impact on New York City went viral after video of some disturbing flooding circulated on Twitter showing several waterlogged stations in the city’s MTA.

Torrential rains are tough for any region to handle, but the subterranean nature of much of New York’s sprawling subway system make it particularly susceptible to storm surges and flooding. Which is why Thursday’s storm and the sight of passengers struggling to walk through murky floodwaters shocked many online.

The 157th Street Subway was particularly rough, with people using garbage bags and other attempts at staying dry to get through the flooded turnstiles and to the still-running trains.

Some subway system ya got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio pic.twitter.com/xyfTAUPPNu — Paullee 🤠 (@PaulleeWR) July 8, 2021

Subway station in NYC completely flooded so people are wearing trash bags to pass the water-filled subways. 🤮pic.twitter.com/gSPSbcri1v — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) July 8, 2021

As the New York Daily News reported Thursday, that flooding was short-lived. And the station in question does tend to flood more often than others because of its design.