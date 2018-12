Getty Image

Kevin Hart has had his share of defenders in the wake of the Oscars scandal, which found him turning down the job of hosting next year’s show after numerous old homophobic tweets were found on his timeline. One of those is Nick Cannon. The rapper, comedian, and actor took to Twitter, re-tweeting similar posts by a string of female comedians, including Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler, and Amy Schumer.

Interesting🤔 I wonder if there was any backlash here… https://t.co/0TlNvgYeIj — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

And I fucking love Wreck it Ralph!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/6cHA1EQEkg — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018