Despite the fact that the Trinidad health minister basically confirmed that, to their knowledge, a man is not running with super huge swollen testicles from the COVID vaccine, Nicki Minaj was still the topic of conversation at a White House press briefing on Thursday. While doing her best to keep a straight face, press secretary Jen Psaki fielded a question about whether or not the White House really did reach out to Minaj following her now infamous tweet about her cousin’s friend’s alleged predicament. (To those just tuning in, Minaj tweeted that the man’s testicles swelled up after getting the vaccine leaving him impotent, which supposedly ruined his pending marriage.)

Amazingly, Psaki confirmed that the White House did in fact reach out to Minaj in the hopes of educating her so she could use her massive Twitter platform more responsibly.

A reporter asks Jen Psaki about a possible White House summit with Nikki Minaj to hash out Ballgate pic.twitter.com/ExpTpn1xWQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2021

“This is pretty standard and something we do all the time,” Psaki said while doing her best to not smile (too much) during the exchange. “It was simply an offer to have a conversation. Our hope is that anybody who has a big platform is going to project accurate information about the vaccine.”

As for whether the White House really is planning to invite Minaj to the White House to settle this giant testicle beef, Psaki simply said that it was just a “very early stage call,” and the administration is still deliberating whether to even continue the conversation. You might say it’s a real ball-buster.

(Via Aaron Rupar on Twitter)