Tom Brady, otherwise known as “Eli Manning’s bitch,” was a good sport during his celebrity roast over the weekend — with one exception. The former MVP-winning quarterback nearly played the part of Will Smith to Jeff Ross’ Chris Rock following a massage joke about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “Don’t say that sh*t again,” he warned the comedian.

Celebrity roaster Nikki Glaser confirmed Brady’s reaction was legit.

“I believe that was for real,” she told host Howard Stern on Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, according to The Wrap. “Robert Kraft was not a confirmed guest to be there. I didn’t know he was going to be there until I was there. And I knew everyone else. I was like, ‘Oh my god, Robert Kraft’s here?’ Because I think there was a vibe that Robert Kraft is kind of like a dad figure to Tom, he doesn’t want to sit here and listen to all these jokes about him, so maybe he wouldn’t show. And so I was surprised when Jeff made that joke, but I do think that Tom actually was looking out for him.”

Glaser also shared a joke that she left out of her set. “We just decided not to involve his kids too much in anything because they didn’t ask for that,” she revealed. “So I couldn’t say, ‘Tom I hope we make out at the afterparty – you can pretend I’m your son.’”

