On Sunday Donald Trump said a lot of alarming things at a rally in South Carolina. Absolutely the most shocking remark was that he’d let Russia “do whatever the hell they want” to certain NATO nations, which sounds an awful lot like welcoming World War III. The former president also attacked not only Nikki Haley, a former employee who’s now the only candidate left running against him for the GOP ticket, but also her husband. Both insulted parties have since responded in kind.

At the rally, Trump mocked Michael Haley for being away while his wife is running for president. “Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away,” Trump joked to the crowd. “What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband?! Where is he?! He’s gone. He knew. He knew.”

Turns out Admiral Michael Haley is abroad in Africa, serving for South Carolina’s National Guard. Michael responded with a meme, which read, “The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack.”

Nikki herself responded in multiple ways, including on Twitter/X, where she wrote, “Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”

Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief. https://t.co/AfN3u4AsJc — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 10, 2024

She also pounded him during a campaign appearance Saturday night. “Donald, if you have something to say, don’t say it behind my back,” she thundered. “Get on a debate stage and say it to my face.”

Nikki Haley at her event just now in Gilbert responded to Trump’s attacks on her and her husband. “I’ll say this: Donald, if you have something to say, don’t say it behind my back. Get on a debate stage and say it to my face.” pic.twitter.com/Ysg7UYf2GN — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) February 10, 2024

Haley has repeatedly dragged Trump for not debating her. She even (controversially) went on SNL to do it. Trump hasn’t budged, and he probably won’t: He’s destroying her in every poll and primary. That hasn’t stopped her from continuing her campaign. Maybe she’s keeping it alive because, as Ron DeSantis used to think, maybe something will happen that makes Trump unable to run for president a third time. If it does, it won’t be because people are worried about his brain or about him being a dictator. After all, we already know neither of those issues bothers his base.

(Via HuffPost)