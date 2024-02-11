Donald Trump sure has a lot of enemies, doesn’t he? Right now, near the top of the pile is Nikki Haley, a former member of his administration who’s dared run against him for the GOP ticket. She’s the last one standing, too, refusing to drop out even as she’s nowhere near him in any poll or primary. Still, Trump’s so mad at her that at a rally on Saturday he decided to call out her husband.

Trump on Haley: Where's her husband? Oh, he's away. He's away! What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband. Where is he? He's gone. pic.twitter.com/EeifanSxiF — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2024

“She comes over to see me at Mar-A-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you,’” Trump thundered. “She brought her husband. Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband?! Where is he?! He’s gone. He knew. He knew.”

Who is Nikki Haley’s husband? His name is Maj. Michael Haley. And where is he? He’s in the National Guard, currently on a year-long deployment in Africa.

Maj. Michael Haley is a commissioned officer with the SC National Guard and is currently deployed with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in the Horn of Africa. https://t.co/CTrri94clU — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 10, 2024

For anyone else this would be a new low. Not for Trump! The former president has a long history of disrespecting the troops, from criticizing John McCain for being a POW to calling soldiers killed in battle “losers.” His base simply doesn’t care that he’s a draft dodger who smears soldiers.

Trump’s line didn’t get much of a response from the crowd, but it did catch the attention of Michael Haley himself, who appeared to drag him for his attack. Here’s the meme he posted, which reads “The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack.”

This time last year Trump was widely seen as done, having had a disastrous end to his 2022. He even dined with anti-Semites. Now he’s back on top, even though his brain sure seems a lot worse than Joe Biden’s.

(Via Mediaite)