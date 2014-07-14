No One Had More Fun At The World Cup Final Than Rihanna

#Rihanna
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.14.14 8 Comments
FBL-WC-2014-MATCH64-GER-ARG

Getty Image

I’ve gotta give it to the Daily Mail — they really outdid themselves with the headline, “Well, she is in BRAzil! Rihanna parties with German team as they celebrate World Cup victory.” They don’t teach you that kind of wordsmanship in any fancy college. No, you gotta go to the school of hard knock-knock jokes to learn that pun. Anyway, Rihanna was in Brazil rooting for the home team to win the Cup, until they lost and then she pulled a Drake, and began cheering for Germany. (Germans, they’re so damn likable with their smiles made of sunshine.) Rihanna was at the Final yesterday, and I’m pretty sure no one had more fun than her. And that includes the German team, because they got to party with Rihanna.

She already can’t wait to cheer on the Cavs and Seahawks, too.

Looks legit.

Rihanna and her friend now have 47 deadly diseases (though 44 are from Chris Brown).

That’s either Pele, or Ariaga, or Ariaga II, or Bariaga, or Aruglia, or Pizzoza.

This is the exact moment that boy became a man.

Those voice boxes in the stop smoking commercials should by country-themed.

The fat kid in the bottom corner has the biggest boobs of ’em all.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAUMMMMMBRRRRREEEEELLLLLLLAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL

Kissing Rihanna > winning the World Cup?

She really wants to bring back the bucket cap, doesn’t she?

Congrats on winning the Patrick Stewart, Rihanna.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGS2014 WORLD CUPRihannaWORLD CUP

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP