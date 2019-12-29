On Sunday, former American President Barack Obama continued his annual tradition by posting lists of his recommended books, films, and television shows on social media. Unsurprisingly, the list of movie and television titles featured one of the very projects he and Michelle Obama’s new Netflix venture had produced, but for the most part, everything included came from other artists and creators. Like the second season of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s masterwork series from the BBC and Amazon Studios.

Obama’s TV listings were fairly small compared to his cinematic suggestions, but when it comes to Fleabag, it seems the former president can’t get enough of season two.

Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. Here’s the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

The thing is, if he watched any or all of Fleabag‘s second season, then Obama is most likely familiar with its first — which includes a scene in which Waller-Bridge’s title character masturbates while watching one of his political stump speeches. This unspoken detail was not lost on many of Obama and Fleabag‘s fans on Twitter.

So does this mean that Obama watched the first season of Fleabag, in which Fleabag masturbates to Obama? pic.twitter.com/qoAz2MA7SO — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 ℑ𝔪𝔭𝔬𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔰 ℜ𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔱𝔱 (@haveycavey) December 29, 2019

he watched fleabag season 2 meaning that he also watched the first season which includes a scene where fleabag beats her meat to his speech https://t.co/TSkaYytu1k — hazal (@jjomarch) December 29, 2019

i am crying that obama watches fleabag and has now watched a posh british woman wank over him https://t.co/OT3MDoP9zH — kav 🗑 (@Kav_Kaushik) December 29, 2019

Not enough people are talking about how this means that Barack Obama definitely knows that Fleabag opened with PWB masturbating to him. — Dyan Flores (@dyancflores) December 29, 2019

ok i'm gonna try to be calm about this but doesn't the Fleabag pilot have a scene where she MASTURBATES TO AN OBAMA SPEECH pic.twitter.com/py7I5FVI6T — Tony Tulathimutte (@tonytula) December 29, 2019

If you have never seen the scene in question, BBC Three’s official YouTube page long ago provided a clip of it online for everyone’s viewing pleasure.

So, yeah. The former president of the United States of America has evidently watched another woman masturbate to him in a well-renowned comedy television series. That’s a thing.