Barack Obama Posted His Recommended TV Shows And Everyone’s Got The Same ‘Fleabag’ Joke

On Sunday, former American President Barack Obama continued his annual tradition by posting lists of his recommended books, films, and television shows on social media. Unsurprisingly, the list of movie and television titles featured one of the very projects he and Michelle Obama’s new Netflix venture had produced, but for the most part, everything included came from other artists and creators. Like the second season of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s masterwork series from the BBC and Amazon Studios.

Obama’s TV listings were fairly small compared to his cinematic suggestions, but when it comes to Fleabag, it seems the former president can’t get enough of season two.

The thing is, if he watched any or all of Fleabag‘s second season, then Obama is most likely familiar with its first — which includes a scene in which Waller-Bridge’s title character masturbates while watching one of his political stump speeches. This unspoken detail was not lost on many of Obama and Fleabag‘s fans on Twitter.

If you have never seen the scene in question, BBC Three’s official YouTube page long ago provided a clip of it online for everyone’s viewing pleasure.

So, yeah. The former president of the United States of America has evidently watched another woman masturbate to him in a well-renowned comedy television series. That’s a thing.

