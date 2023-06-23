Following reports that the Titan submersible most likely imploded after rescue efforts discovered a debris field, the BBC has published emails in which OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush repeatedly rebuffed the warnings from a deep sea exploration specialist.

In the messages dating back to March 2018, Rob McCallum implored Rush to cease using the Titan submersible until it was “classified by an independent body.” Instead, the OceanGate CEO responded with bluster and rage.

“[I’m] tired of industry players who try to use a safety argument to stop innovation,” Rush wrote to McCallum before eventually threatening legal action. However, not before the two men had an exchange that would certainly prove to be regrettable.

Via BBC:

In the messages, Mr Rush, who was among five passengers who died when the Titan experienced what officials believe was a “catastrophic implosion” on Sunday, expresses frustration with the criticism of Titan’s safety measures. “We have heard the baseless cries of ‘you are going to kill someone’ way too often,” he wrote. “I take this as a serious personal insult.”

As the two men continued to exchange emails, Rush continued to rail against regulations that he believed were put into place by “industry players” who want to prevent “new entrants from entering their small existing market.”

Realizing his efforts were going nowhere, McCallum ended their back and forth with a warning.

“It will be sea trials that determine whether the vehicle can handle what you intend to do with it so again,” McCallum wrote. “Take care and keep safe.”

