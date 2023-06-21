As the OceanGate submersible continues to go missing after attempting a deep sea voyage to view the Titanic, The View‘s Joy Behar had some blunt thoughts on the rescue operation that’s been capturing the world’s attention. Like most people, Behar and the co-hosts were surprised that the expedition even happened given the numerous safety risks involved. In fact, one particular red flag caught Behar’s attention.

“They say that the… submersible has been certified to withstand the pressure of 1300 meters of depth, but the Titanic wreck wreckage is 3800 meters of depth,” Behar noted. “So that’s a tip-off right there.”

However, Behar went even further by highlighting the irony of the OceanGate expedition getting lost (and possibly worse) while searching for the Titanic, another famed vessel that met a disastrous fate. In true Behar fashion, the longtime comedian didn’t pull her punches.

'UNDERWATER NOISES' DETECTED IN MISSING SUBMERSIBLE: After officials searching for the missing Titanic submersible detected "underwater noises in the search area," #TheView co-hosts react as rescuers race to save the five crew members aboard. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/rIhgve7ZCV — The View (@TheView) June 21, 2023

“It’s interesting, because the Titanic itself went down because of human incompetence and stupidity on the part of — according to the movies — hubris,” she said. “Same with this. That’s the irony of it. They’re going to see the same thing that’s happening to them. It’s very sad and scary.”

As of this writing, the OceanGate submersible is still missing. However, there have been reports of “banging” being detected on sonar, and the U.S. Coast Guard has emphasized that its efforts are “100%” a “search and rescue mission,” according to CNN.

“We’re smack dab in the middle of a search and rescue and we’ll continue to put every available asset that we have in an effort to find the Titan and the crew members,” Captain Jamie Frederick said during a press conference on Wednesday.

