We’re less than 24 hours into Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, and the social media platform is already faced with a fascinating conundrum: O.J. Simpson wants a blue check. On Friday morning, Simpson posted a video to his unverified Twitter account where he congratulated Musk on acquiring the platform. But it was clear that The Juice had an ulterior motive as he immediately pivoted to asking for his account to be “authenticated.” Turns out, Simpson keeps being accused of things he claims he didn’t do, which you’d think he’d be used to by now.

Via O.J. Simpson on Twitter:

Let me start off the day by congratulating Elon Musk taking over Twitter. Maybe I can get authenticated. Maybe I can get a blue check. I’ve tried for years to get that blue check because there are so many fake O.J. Simpson accounts. One of them is “TheRealOJSimpson.” Instead of an “O” they have a zero. In any event, there’s been a bunch of them and from time to time people would say, “Why did you say this?” And I say, “I didn’t say it. That was one of those fake accounts.”

Will Musk’s Twitter actually verify Simpson’s account? Honestly, who the hell knows? Musk is a well-known troll who just dropped billion of dollars to own a platform that has routinely mocked him despite his repeated efforts to convince people (and Nathan Fielder) that he’s funny. Verifying O.J. Simpson is entirely in Musk’s wheelhouse. It’s something we can easily see him doing for attention. Frankly, we’re surprised it hasn’t happened already.

