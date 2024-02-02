OnlyFans models must be accustomed to weird requests from their followers, but one demand was too much for Paige VanZant.

“I had a request on OnlyFans,” the former UFC star said on the latest episode of her podcast with husband Austin Vanderford, A Kickass Love Story. “Somebody wrote and they offered me $50,000 to cut my hair into a bob. They did want the back [of my head] shaved.” OK, maybe a little odd, but ultimately harmless so far. But, VanZant continued, “The caveat was that I had to mail him all of my hair.”

VanZant explained that she was “on the fence” about the “weird” (as Vanderford put it) request because, obviously. And also because she’s been growing her hair out for awhile. The New York Post has more:

“I’m still on the fence, but the reason I super super was like, ‘No, I can’t do that’ is because we had just gotten done watching the Gypsy Rose [Blanchard documentary] and she’s going off about how she believes her mom put a hex curse on her because she stole some of her period blood and then buried it in the backyard… and put this curse on her that she will never find true love… So then it got me to thinking, ‘OK, if I mail this guy my hair’ — not that I necessarily believe in any of that — I don’t know.”

If it turns out that VanZant, who charges $9.99 per month for access to her VIP OnlyFans account, is saving her hair for a special occasion, it won’t be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, that’s for sure.

(Via the New York Post)