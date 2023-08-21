Forget IMAX 70mm. The best way to watch Oppenheimer, a movie about the ugliest, most destructive event in human history, is to look away when boobs are on screen. It’s the way Christopher Nolan intended.

A woman named Jourdan, who goes by @thatsnotlove on TikTok, revealed that her husband was made to look away from the screen during the scenes in Oppenheimer where Florence Pugh is topless. “OK, so I research everything before we watch it, but especially this movie. Obviously I heard about it, yes we wanted to see it, it has an amazing rating. We prepared ourselves. I didn’t know when the scene was going to happen and I also didn’t understand how the scene was happening. I thought it was just several minutes straight of…,” she said, mouthing the word “sex” like a dog owner spelling out “w-a-l-k.”

She continued, “But it wasn’t, it was actually broken up into like it would be a flash of that and then it would be a flash of normal life and then it would be a flash of the scene. It was very back and forth so it was really difficult to avoid it.” She and her husband came up with a “game plan” before the movie, so “when things were happening, he literally closed his eyes and laid his head on my shoulder… And then I would just let him know when it was over.”

Jourdan uploaded another clip to the video-sharing platform a few days later to reveal that she has been suffering from “betrayal trauma.” She told her followers: “I went through betrayal trauma 10 months ago after nine years of marriage, 10 years of being in a completely monogamous relationship. I was fully under the belief that he didn’t look at other women, he didn’t self pleasure at other women, porn was the furthest thing from my mind. I never would have thought or believed that he was using porn but he was and I found out about it on September 17, 2022. That was the hardest day of my life. It was the hardest following weeks and following months of my life.”

You can watch the TikTok below:

this actually makes me feel like i’m losing my mind pic.twitter.com/gOZIbxz1mF — bethany (@fiImgal) August 20, 2023

Decades of the most chaste sexless blockbusters and then we get 5 seconds of boobs in Oppenheimer and people lose their fucking minds https://t.co/EW5c3OsHU5 — Alex J Dot (@GroovyAlexJ) August 20, 2023

me protecting my girl during oppenheimer so she doesn't have to see florence pugh's boobies pic.twitter.com/TK7pdvFNzP — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) August 21, 2023

Guy can go see Oppenheimer and watch the literal murder & annihilation of the people and city of Hiroshima but is terrified of boobs. Somebody, please make it make sense. https://t.co/88R4QPUx13 — Jhobbs (@JJHobbs12) August 20, 2023

Of all the things anyone could be upset over Oppenheimer about, the least of them I expected to be the loudest was being deathly afraid of seeing some boobs. — Tony (@Hobofett360) August 20, 2023

I remember hearing about the R-rated nude scene and then watching Oppenheimer and being like, “Wow I’ve definitely seen worse on *insert HBO show title here*…like it’s just boobs, why is everyone so horrified by them?! 🙄😒 https://t.co/tQ6m9qVTs8 — 𝐀𝖘𝖍𝖆 😈 (@Pinkcess_Ash) August 21, 2023

imagine sitting comfortably at your screening of Oppenheimer and seeing the grown man next to you hide in his wife’s shoulder every time they showed Florence Pugh’s boobs https://t.co/CHezRfNCjZ — jay (@kendallhosseini) August 20, 2023

