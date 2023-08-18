Just when you thought it was safe to swim again, the otters are back. The belly eaters (to any otters out there reading this, I say this with love — and jealously) have been stealing surfboards and causing chaos in California this summer, as an actress who was on Succession learned the hard way.

“I felt something on my back side and on my leg,” said Crystal Finn, who appeared in a season four episode of the HBO series, told the San Fransisco Chronicle. She was swimming in the Feather River near Plumas National Forest when she “started looking around and yelling out and [the otters] popped up right in front of me. Then they dove down and started going at me again.”

Finn went to a nearby hospital, where she was told by doctors that they had recently treated another victim of an otter attack. “I could see the bites on my legs and knew I had been bitten on my butt — that one was the worst, but I couldn’t see it,” she said. “The bites really hurt.”

Moments after the attack began, three otters appeared on the surface of the water about six inches from her face, she said. While the relationship between the otters was unclear, Finn theorized it was a mother protecting her two offspring. Startled, Finn hurled herself toward the shore of the narrow riverway. The otters “dove back down” and began biting her again. Fighting the trio with her feet, she scrambled onto a rock for safety. The otters disappeared.

Humans and otters need to come to a compromise. We get the land, they get the rivers. The oceans belong to the sharks, the skies to the birds. Snakes can do whatever they damn please. We can make this work.

