‘Pacific Rim’ Breaks Records In China

Let’s start by eating some crow. I wrote an impassioned and detailed analysis of why Hollywood tracking systems were “underestimating” Pacific Rim. Sadly, they were right and I was wrong.
At least in America. Apparently Pacific Rim is taking everybody by surprise with how well it’s doing overseas. As in “record-breaking”.
There was a lot of argument that really, Pacific Rim‘s performance in China would be the deciding factor over whether or not a robots-vs.-giant monsters movie gets a sequel. So, how’d it do?
The movie, from Guillermo del Toro, marked the biggest start for any WB film, eclipsing the opening day of the final Harry Potter film by 23 percent. It also toppled Universal’s Fast & Furious 6 from the top spot at the Chinese box office and boasted the second-highest opening day of the year for a Hollywood title after Iron Man 3.
It’s worth noting that the movie hasn’t done Avatar numbers at the overseas box office, but the fact that it’s doing well, at all, is turning a few heads. It helps that it hasn’t opened in Japan yet, and for obvious reasons it’s expected to do pretty well there.
Of interest here is that Legendary Pictures, which put up most of the money, is interested enough in a sequel that Guillermo Del Toro and Travis Beacham are writing it. I had some problems with the movie but it’s hard to argue that it didn’t deliver all the monster-punching it promised and then some. Apparently, the sequel will involve Jaegers, kaiju, and giant cyborgs: We hope it happens, because that’s just too amazing not to.
Fantastic. I was seriously depressed when so few went out and saw it, but at least there is still hope for a sequel!
Yea I saw it twice. It really was good
I suppose the language of giant mechs rocket punching giant humanoid-esque hammerhead sharks in the face is an universal one.
I’m looking forward to seeing this in Brazil within the next few days, which I’m sure will do just as fine.
I was going to say.
“Giant cyborgs”?
Giant cyborgs?
That can really only mean one thing… mecha kaiju. Oh man.
Guillermo Del Toro’s hint was that “Well, now those on the other side of the Rift have a Jaeger to study.” I’m paraphrasing, but really, what else could it be?
I would like to think the humans would make one too, they’ve got enough Kaiju parts sitting around that they could reanimate them and part them together with the destroyed Jaegers.
I was down on the movie somewhat just because of the script but I am now super excited for a sequel again.
YES. THIS. #beacusefuckyouchanningtatum
I assume it hasn’t opened is Japan yet because the Japanese like to be teased. How else do you explain all the non-Hentai anime involving school girls?
There’s non-Hentai anime? Also I would assume all the good parts of this movie will be blurred out.
I’m glad this is doing so well overseas. It was so depressing to hear how poorly this movie did after I saw it opening weekend.
more evidence that America is going down the shitter
Haven’t seen it and I was still cheering for it to do well. Good news.
I saw it in Malaysia and the audience loved it.