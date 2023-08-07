When it comes to her peanut allergy, Leah Williams isn’t messing around. After airline employees refused to make an announcement about her condition during a recent flight from Germany to London, so the 27-year-old passenger woman took drastic action by literally buying up every single pack of peanuts on the plane.

According to Williams, the situation went south on her return flight. Earlier in the week, the Eurowings cabin crew had no problem alerting passengers about Williams’ peanut allergy. But the next airline staff she encountered were not so accommodating and told Williams that the announcement is against policy.

“He wasn’t even looking me in the eye,” Williams said about the Eurowings attendant. “I think he was getting frustrated I was holding up the line.”

When Williams learned that the crew would be selling peanuts during the flight, she took action. Via Insider:

“I said: ‘I’ll buy them all so you can’t serve them. I don’t care how much it is. If you’re not willing to help me this is the only thing I can do,'” she told Insider. Flight attendants then counted all 48 packs of peanuts to ensure they were charging her the correct amount, which ended up being 168 euros, or about $185, Williams said. “The worst thing was they actually asked if I wanted to take the peanuts, and I said obviously not.”

According to Williams, she has yet to get a response from Eurowings to either offer her a refund or adjust its procedures on dealing with peanut allergies. However, the airline did offer a comment to Insider.

“We are very sorry that the flight with us did not go as smoothly as desired and we regret any inconvenience this has caused Leah Williams,” a representative said before adding that the “cabin crew offered to inform passengers sitting near Willams of her allergy but that she later decided to buy all the packets of peanuts.”

