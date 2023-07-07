Steve-O had a run-in with the law after leaping off a famous landmark to promote his upcoming comedy special. While filming in London, the Jackass star figured it’d be a great idea to deck himself in Union Jack gear, grab an umbrella, and leap off the Tower of London bridge after stirring up the crowd. The police, on the other hand, were not so thrilled.

According to TMZ, the cops were mostly concerned about Steve-O sparking wave of imitators, who might not be as skilled as the comedian at sticking the landing. Also, apparently, the water is gross as heck:

Steve-O says he spent a good portion of the afternoon in a police car and says cops told him their issue with his stunt is it might encourage others to make suicidal leaps from the famed bridge. In the end, Steve-O says police let him go, and, as far as he’s concerned, the craziest part wasn’t the jump … it’s the state of the Thames. Steve-O says the river was absolutely filthy.

Steve-O posted photos from the jump on Instagram, which you can see below:

Naturally, the Tower of London Bridge isn’t the only place where Steve-O risked his neck. He also illegally jumped from a double-decker bus, which he told TMZ was “much worse” than the bridge jump. Turns out, water is more forgiving than pavement. Who knew?

You can see Steve-O jumping off a bus below:

(Via TMZ, Steve-O on Instagram)