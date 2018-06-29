Patricia Clarkson Admits That Her ‘Friends With Benefits’ Costar Justin Timberlake Has A Giant Package

#Justin Timberlake
News & Culture Writer
06.29.18

Ever since he shed the Ramen-haired look sometime around the turn of the century and became a solo success in his own right, Justin Timberlake has always been the type of guy to exude what we now know as big d*ck energy. If nothing else, his immensely viral 2006 Saturday Night Live music video sketch “D*ck in a Box” cemented that status.

But is Justin Timberlake really packing down there? According to his Friends with Benefits costar Patricia Clarkson, yes.

Clarkson made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, where she was asked by host Andy Cohen who had the biggest chance of being her “friend with benefits” while filming the rom-com Friends with Benefits, starring Timberlake and Mila Kunis.

Without hesitation, Clarkson “hands down” named Timberlake. “Cause if we want to talk about big…” she joked, referring to her fellow guest Elizabeth Perkins’ beloved ’80s film.

Cohen followed up by asking Clarkson whether or not Timberlake is well endowed, and she did not shy away from the topic. “I had the good fortune to get to see him all there, because they were shooting a scene that they — he couldn’t keep anything on,” she admitted. “He is a gorgeous man.”

“Oh, yes,” Clarkson elaborated, when Cohen remarked that Timberlake is “gifted below the waist. “His mother’s going to kill me,” Clarkson joked, to which Cohen replied, “He’s gonna be thrilled, by the way” — which may or may not be true!

Either way you wanna look at it, Jessica Biel is a lucky, lucky-ass woman.

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSANDY COHENDick In A BoxJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEPATRICIA CLARKSONWATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

