Patton Oswalt Had The Perfect #YesAllWomen Tweet So Of Course Jackholes On Twitter Got All Worked Up

Patton Oswalt has once again pissed off a bunch of people on Twitter, and this time it’s just plain stupid. Well, every time it’s stupid, but at least when he does something like his deleted tweet experiment or two-part tweets, I get it. I mean, I still think the people who get upset are stupid, but at least I can understand why — and just want to pat them on the head or something.
This time, however, Patton Oswalt came out with the absolute perfect #YesAllWomen tweet — quite the feat coming from a member of the opposite sex.
Fellow nerds: y’know how mad we get when jocks confuse Marvel & DC? Women feel that way when men confuse rape with sex (x1000) #excelsior
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2014
But unfortunately, people who just like, don’t understand how jokes work, immediately accused Oswalt of trivializing rape. HE WAS MAKING FUN OF NERDS. AND HOW SERIOUSLY THEY TAKE THEIR COMICS. AS IF THAT IS THE ONLY WAY THEY CAN RELATE TO THE PLIGHT OF WOMEN. Oh goddammit, if you have to explain it…
Anyway, Oswalt (in my opinion unnecessarily) responded to the frothing masses, meanwhile everyone over at Salon was participating in a group circle jerk over it.
(1 of 3) Wow. The Marvel/DC rape tweet. Everyone, please…
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2014
(2 of 3) I was trying to speak directly to all of the MRA dolts in my feed and all their disgusting reactions to #YesAllWomen.
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2014
(3 of 3) That ANY of you took it for a joke is beyond me. There is NO comparison between rape & any MRA concerns. THAT WAS MY POINT. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2014
OK. Since I’m both a woman and a very important blogger on the internet, I’m going to speak for all of womankind, here. The tweet was funny. Patton has our backs. Now everyone shut the f*ck up.
Patton Oswalt is a real life Troll in every single sense of how that word can be defined
He’s kind of a sellout after moving from under the bridge, though.
I only like his early stuff, when he was in the Enchanted Grotto.
Please, his Live From Mordor Comedy Album shows he still remembers his bridge roots.
Hold on a second. I support gender equality and Patton Oswalt, but are you actually trying to tell me that Jocks are still a thing?
You don’t follow pop culture all that much, do you?
why does everything I see regarding anything have to do with how a bunch of over-sensitive and indignant citizens are all up in arms over something? Does the world really function like this now?
Fuck you, the phrase “up in arms” is insensitive to people who don’t have limbs.
“Everything I see regarding anything”? So, just absolutely everything you see? If I had to guess, I’d say it’s because you’re not looking in enough different places.
@esopillar34 The word “insensitive” is derogatory towards people who suffer from deafness, blindness, and the inability to taste sweets. You need to reevaluate your attitude towards the differently-abled.
@JTRO, by using scare quotes you’re literally committing an act of aggression
As a heavy Excel user, I feel offended that you didn’t specify which function you were referring to.
What an idiot.
I also have women’s backs. My buddy is taking care of the front. Then we tag hands and switch positions. It’s not gay if your eyes never meet. Our junk can touch and stuff but NEVER LOOK ME DIRECTLY IN THE EYES.
Good times.
Trust, it’s not gay, if it’s a three-way.
As long as there’s a honey in the middle there’s some leeway, making eye contract and balls rubbing together isn’t gay in a 3-way.
Wait…so you’re telling me a bunch of feminists can’t take a joke?
How not at all stereotypical.
These white knights (Oswalt included) who argue for feminism over men’s rights are just sadly trying to score points with chicks in the most pathetic way possible… they think that by writing “can you believe how salty these chauvinists are getting!” that some hot babe will spot it, and message them to meet up or something…
It’s
Freaking
Pathetic
– deletes Twitter message about how all men are jerks –
What? Like you haven’t tried it.
This is a direct result of our shitty education system. Math-fearing pea-brains don’t know what x1000 means. But seriously, it was a simple analogy about things being mistakenly confused or conflated with one another, with a skewed proportionality that he addressed with the “x1000.” Not a perfect analogy, since Marvel and DC have a lot more in common than rape and sex do, and no moral separation between them, but the heart of the analogy was about the inappropriate conflation of the two, and more so, the anger that conflation causes. And he acknowledged the differing magnitudes of the two.
Stacey, I think you’re mistaken in believing he was making fun of nerds. That 3rd response tweet seems to clearly state that it was not a joke. He is a nerd, that’s his wheelhouse, and presumably that of many of his followers, so that’s the context in which he chose to couch that imperfect analogy.
It’s just shitty writing. This is why so many political statements are so bloodless and ultimately meaningless. Any point they try to make has to be couched either so clearly or with so many caveats that they become useless.
This needed a couple revisions, and preferably not to be written in a single tweet.
tl;dr
@Richard Grinman
Well that sure makes me look foolish.
It’s really sad the state of gender conflict these days. MRA idiots spouting off and being listened to by stupid virgin teenage boys, and the humorless feminists who hurt their own cause and shoot themselves in the foot constantly. Fucks sake, how hard is it for everyone to unite under gender egalitarianism?
They’re not just being listened to. Like 91% of r/MensRights is teenage boys.
So they’re not even men yet.
I love Patton, but maybe he needs to put down his phone and get some fresh air
Funny, you say that, because he’s just announced he’s taking the summer off from social media to do exactly that:
[www.facebook.com]
This guy tries way too hard to be relevant. Jackass hobbit
REAL trolls treat tweets like REAL playas treat women: hit it and quit it.
Explaining yourself, thinly veiled apologies, etc…. pathetic! If this is your social media hero… you need to get a life.
#yeahisaidit
BURN(sy)
Patton Oswalt, who is married and has a daughter, is using this as part of a wild pussy hunt?
That’s an interesting accusation, and painted with such a precise and provable brush.
#yesallwomen is stupid fucking slacktivist pabulum combining white girl problems and the celebrating of victimhood.
It doesn’t change anything, and it never will.
Tell your mom I said Hey.
It does accomplish one thing. It’s great at making echo chambers!
Wait, weren’t you the one who called me an idiot because I said that bring back out girls hashtag thing was equally pointless? Or is this some sort of avant-garde irony joke you’re going for?
I still don’t understand what it means. Yes WHAT all women?
Not sure MRA is the right designation to use. TRP and the misogynist alliances are the concern, the real MRA movement is relatively verbally peaceful and concerns itself with equality. It’s the same misidentification that people make with feminism and the anti-patriarchy movement, extremist sects with a minor affiliation – not a real association – to the mainstream cause.
They’re the same thing. MRAs seek to address a problem that doesn’t exist.
So, paternity fraud has never happened? Men have never ever ever been put in jail for failure to pay child support for children who aren’t theirs? ([townhall.com])
Or are you saying that justice; that that is exactly the way the world should work?
Nietzsche concept of slave morality might as well have been written for white knights.
I’m willing to believe that’s happened, but if you’re going to provide a link, try a site less laughable than Townhall.
Maybe the National Enquirer or something.
Part of the problem, ladies and gentlemen. Right up there.
weird.
if a joke needs to be explained, is it really the perfect tweet?
patton fans think he can do no wrong comedy wise.
just as a joke this was pretty meh.
the funniest part to me is patton thinking this character is funny makes him look like the same person he is parodying.
but I make shitty jokes all the time so who cares.
OP is a moron.
I wish uproxx had a filter so i could hide every single post that includes Patton Oswalt. I now only click on links with him to read the comments section.
Both Twitter and those using it seriously are stupid and pointless.
Man, Uproxx needs to chill with Patton Oswalt.
I like him too. But let’s relax.
It’d be nice if they’d stop using that dumb, annoying wizard picture, at least.
Q: How many radical feminists does it take to screw in a light bulb?
A: That’s not funny, you sexist pig.
Hey [fellow members of dumb, pointless social construct], you know how [members of other dumb, pointless social construct] [do a thing that only matters to our media-consumption-based niche]?
That’s how [entire gender] feel about [horrifying act that has and always will plague humanity, should make every human on earth nauseous with indignation and would certainly make you murderous with rage if it happened to someone in your family]. X1000. Now fave my tweets and buy my book!
no
That’s more than 140 characters, though. And does x1000 mean nothing to anybody!?
Single guys use white-knightery as a (unsuccessful) mating tactic, married guys use it as a (unsuccessful) “not-getting-punched-in-the-arm-and-nagged-to-death” tactic.
@Martin: Hugo Schwyzer would be a better example of the “use how sensitive I am to women’s issues to prey on women” but the sentiment is fairly accurate. A better statement though, is that these sorts of displays are pure status-seeking; Patton shows off how much more progressive he is than his fellow nerds, and this gains him status. You see this dynamic play out amongst women when you hear gossip about how “loose” certain women are, and how they’re not prudes themselves, but they’re not that slutty (contrary to Jizzabelle and sites of that nature, slut-shaming is driven almost entirely by women, who use it to make competitors in the dating pool look worse than they).
Sure, he could just be doing it to try to slay some pussy and/or not get henpecked by his naggity nag of a wife.
Or maybe he just thinks women deserve the same rights as men.
Me? I’m thinking it’s the latter, but that’s only because I’ve actually dealt with real live women and not just experienced them in porn and CBS sitcoms.
@Like me fifth account
I don’t believe feminism has anything to do with arguing for the drafting of males or females. Moreover, “equality” doesn’t mean “everyone does the everything the same regardless of their sex.” There are physiological realities that preclude that. Rather, equality means men and women are equally safe, equally respected, and equally able to pursue happiness (earn a fair wage, have a family, etc.).
As for child custody, that deck shouldn’t necessarily be stacked in either direction (and I’m not taking your word for it that it is), but the physiological reality that a woman has to carry her child inside her body for nine months while the father needn’t even be aware of the conception provides a pretty strong argument for why the mother should be favored somewhat, all other things being equal.
So I think what you’re saying is that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere?
You know what the world needs? Everyone over 18 to have one big, drunken orgy.
By the end of the night, all our problems would be solved.
sure … cause that sort of thing worked great for the romans in tempering their unquenchable urge for combat, slavery, and general fucking mayhem. no … wait , it didn’t do that at all now did it.
Otto Man: Unsuccessful White Knight #1023777249