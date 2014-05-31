Patton Oswalt Had The Perfect #YesAllWomen Tweet So Of Course Jackholes On Twitter Got All Worked Up

Patton Oswalt has once again pissed off a bunch of people on Twitter, and this time it’s just plain stupid. Well, every time it’s stupid, but at least when he does something like his deleted tweet experiment or two-part tweets, I get it. I mean, I still think the people who get upset are stupid, but at least I can understand why — and just want to pat them on the head or something.

This time, however, Patton Oswalt came out with the absolute perfect #YesAllWomen tweet — quite the feat coming from a member of the opposite sex.

Fellow nerds: y’know how mad we get when jocks confuse Marvel & DC? Women feel that way when men confuse rape with sex (x1000) #excelsior — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2014

But unfortunately, people who just like, don’t understand how jokes work, immediately accused Oswalt of trivializing rape. HE WAS MAKING FUN OF NERDS. AND HOW SERIOUSLY THEY TAKE THEIR COMICS. AS IF THAT IS THE ONLY WAY THEY CAN RELATE TO THE PLIGHT OF WOMEN. Oh goddammit, if you have to explain it…

Anyway, Oswalt (in my opinion unnecessarily) responded to the frothing masses, meanwhile everyone over at Salon was participating in a group circle jerk over it.

(1 of 3) Wow. The Marvel/DC rape tweet. Everyone, please… — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2014

(2 of 3) I was trying to speak directly to all of the MRA dolts in my feed and all their disgusting reactions to #YesAllWomen. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2014

(3 of 3) That ANY of you took it for a joke is beyond me. There is NO comparison between rape & any MRA concerns. THAT WAS MY POINT. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2014

OK. Since I’m both a woman and a very important blogger on the internet, I’m going to speak for all of womankind, here. The tweet was funny. Patton has our backs. Now everyone shut the f*ck up.