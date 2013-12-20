Paul Rudd Is Officially Ant-Man, So Let’s Break Out The GIFs And EXCLUSIVE Test Footage

(Via Getty Images)
In mid-October we heard Paul Rudd and Joseph-Gordon Levitt were testing for the role of Ant-Man. This week, The Wrap reported Paul Rudd was offered the part. Now Marvel has officially confirmed his casting. YES TO THIS. Now we only hope the rumors about Rashida Jones playing Wasp also prove to be true.
“When Edgar Wright came to us with the idea of Paul Rudd, we felt a huge sense of relief because the first step in creating any Marvel Studios film is finding the right star,” said Marvel’s Kevin Feige. “We knew early on that we had found the right person in Paul. When he not only agreed to do it but became as enthusiastic as any actor we’d ever met with about doing the work, we knew we’d found the right guy. We couldn’t be more excited for our audiences to see what he’s going to do to bring Ant-Man to life.” [MARVEL]
That’s not the only good news today. We also have an AMAZING VIDEO you need to check out. Will describes the video thusly, “Costume Test Footage proves that Paul Rudd looks great in the Ant-Man costume.”
OMG, YOU GUYS. Check it out!
Here’s the explanation for that. WE REGRET NOTHING.
Anyway, let’s celebrate Marvel’s official confirmation with a Paul Rudd GIF party. It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
I already fell for that here so I wasn’t going to fell for it this time. I just wish someone would tell me what it’s from.
I didn’t want to shit the bath by pointing out FilmShoolRejects did it yesterday, plus they didn’t have gifs.
It’s from a late 80’s E.T. rip-off chock full of product placement named “Mac and Me”. It might still be available on Netflix Watch Instant for your viewing displeasure, if you’re filled with the proper amount of self-loathing.
