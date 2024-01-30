PETA is known for having guilt-trippy ads with fun guest stars, so it’s no surprise that they got Emmy award-winning actress Edie Falco to cry over some stolen cheese. You never know what those animal lovers are going to do next.

In a new Super Bowl ad (that is set to air only in New Jersey…..) Falco stars as an unsuspecting woman who is trying to make pizza, but her cheese is viciously taken from her. The ad then shows Falco pleading for her cheese, juxtaposed with a real video of a cow running after her young calf. Text on the screen then reads: “Cheese isn’t your baby. But it robs a mother of hers. Go vegan.” It’s definitely something.

To take it one step further, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk threw in a Sopranos reference in the press release: “Once people think about severing the bond between mother cows and their beloved calves, it’s a fair bet that many of them will say ‘fuhgeddaboudit’ to cheese,” Newkirk said, seemingly forgetting that half of The Sopranos took place inside the bloody backroom of a butcher shop.

The company is offering vegan starter kits to anyone who was moved by Falco’s performance.

But what might be the most bizarre part of the ad is the fact that Falco was going to make pizza with a block of cheddar cheese. There are many dairy-free mozzarella alternatives!