WARNING: Spoilers for The Boys Season 3 Episode 3 below.

As part of his efforts to re-exert his dominance over the Seven, Vought Industries, and pretty much the whole world at this point, Homelander (Antony Starr) has been welcoming The Deep (Chace Crawford) back to the team, despite his assault on Starlight (Erin Moriarty). However, the increasingly sadistic Homelander isn’t making it easy on The Deep.

During a particularly wild and graphic scene that might turn you off seafood for a while, Homelander pressures The Deep into eating a raw octopus to prove his loyalty. Like Aquaman, The Deep can communicate with sea creatures and has no desire to eat his friend “Timothy,” who The Deep is also sexually attracted to. (The show is wild, folks.) After some profane prompting from his wife, The Deep grossly devours Timothy and secures his return to the Seven.

Now, you’d think an organization like PETA would condemn the graphic devouring of an octopus, but nope, they’re actually giving The Boys an award. The organization has presented the Amazon series with its “Tech, Not Terror” Award for using CGI in the “thought-provoking and cruelty-free scene.” Via Comic Book:

“The Boys’ real heroes are working behind the scenes, creating a realistic CGI octopus so that animals can live in peace,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “PETA is celebrating this series for helping viewers see every octopus as an individual like Timothy, not as an entrée or as entertainment.”

Turns out PETA loves how Timothy was presented as a “highly intelligent” character “with a family,” and most importantly, he was entirely CGI so no animals were hurt. What a time to be alive.

