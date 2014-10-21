Philadelphia’s Esteemed Burger Joint PYT Has Come Up With A Way To Stuff A Cheeseburger Inside Of A Donut

Philadelphia’s PYT, the burger joint famous for it’s heart attack-inducing feats of gluttony and more recently, tip-shaming LeSean McCoy, has unleashed a new monstrosity onto the world. Not content with a burger with buns made out of donuts, PYT has now masterminded a way to stuff a cheeseburger inside of a donut. The burger, called the The Doh! Nut — in an obvious homage to Homer Simpson — debuted on their permanent menu last month and features “Beef patty, American cheese & chocolate-covered bacon on a glazed donut bun.” The menu description also actually states “For real,” in case you find yourself in a state of shock and disbelief at what your eyes are presenting you with.

But wait, you might be asking yourself. Surely the restaurant that once came up with a special burger that had deep fried Philly Cheesesteak Hot Pockets for buns can come up with a way to further foul even this monstrosity — and you’re absolutely correct. Meet the Buffalo Chicken Donut. It’s a donut vomiting out buffalo chicken, topped with blue cheese. Mmm!

Reminder: I once sampled beer brewed with goat brains for this website but there is not enough money in the world to get me to try this.

(PYT via Foodbeast)

