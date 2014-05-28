Please Enjoy The Most Seething Facebook Comments In Reaction To Kim Kardashian’s Wedding Photos

The reaction to the Kim Kardashian–Kanye West wedding extravaganza of the century has … Not been very kind. Between the NY Post trolling the newly married couple with a scathing wedding announcement to the New York Sports Clubs taking the opportunity to lay on some snark, the overall consensus is that people really don’t care for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
So when Kimye revealed the first glimpse of their wedding photos, first on E! Online, and then to Facebook — a public forum which is basically the equivalent of a gif of Yosemite Sam shooting guns in the air — there was no WAY that could go wrong, right?
Yeah, not so much. So aside from the overwhelmingly popular response of “When’s the divorce?,” here are some of the best Facebook reactions to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wedding photos.
Clickbait headline to read “Kim Kardashians <3’s cancer.”
So close:
LOL WHUPS:
What about “West West?”
Oh come on now, this isn’t very nice. *secretly gives thumbs up*
To be fair, she probably shouldn’t watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the first place.
I’m not 100% sure this one is factually accurate, but he had me at “human filth.”
The voice of reason, finally. Won’t somebody think of the troops???
These people must have some pretty sad lives if they care enough to go on Facebook and bitch about somebody’s wedding. Honestly, who gives a fuck?
As much as I despise Kim Kardashian, I probably despise people who complain about others success more. How the fuck is it someone else’s problem that you got knocked up twice by some loser, and your lack of success in life has made you an envious twat? Kim Kardashian may be insufferable but it’s not her problem that you suck at life.
The people who spend all their time on Facebook pages bitching about Kim Kardashian don’t see they are on the exact same level as all the other tabloid suckers out there. That they are being just as enthralled and distracted by false celebrity gossip nonsense as any of the other idiots on twitter that send Kim Kardashian tweets like, “YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL!!! DONT LET THE HATERS BRING YOU DOWN, LOVE YOU”
Same here and I guarantee you if those people had the money kim and kanye do they would be blowing it on way more stupid shit than a wedding.
@stinkandburn
I agree, but nothing is more stupid than the amount of money spent on weddings.
Around the same time “should of” became acceptable.
100% of what i’ve seen on the internet about this wedding has been on the side of “who fucking cares about these fucking people ughhh look how funny this ny post thingy is but stop giving KIM KARDASHIAN and KANYE WEST the attention!!!!!!!!!!”
100%.
He should of knew that.
I would like to know why they wanted to get married surrounded by cauliflowers and broccoli. I guess rich people just have different tastes than us normal people.
It is rather fascinating to see people try to feel better about themselves by making comments such as the ones listed.
I work in the wedding industry so I’m always for people throwing down a ridiculous amount of money to tie the know.
Some of these are just funny. Some of them are scary.
@Cappy Jones as PFTC would tell you: telling///not spelling imo
It doesn’t matter if Rich or Poor, your live will not change
so stop hatin
Sad. Very sad. Terrible stuff to see in the news.