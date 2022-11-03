Powerball fever is breaking out again after Wednesday’s night drawing came and went without a winner. The jackpot is now at an estimated $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. That’s a whole lot of cheddar, and it’s got people on social media losing it over missing out on Wednesday’s $1.2 billion haul. Even Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is trying to get in on the action.

According to CNN, the jackpot total has been ballooning since August, but surprisingly, the $1.5 billion is not the highest total. Although, it’s pretty darn close:

There have been 39 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to one of the largest in US history. The record is a $1.586 billion Powerball grand prize shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016, according to Powerball. In July, a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by a ticket in Illinois. A $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize was claimed in South Carolina in 2019.

If Saturday does produce a winner, that ticket would be eligible for a one-time payment of $745.9 million, according to a statement from Powerball. Or the winner could go with the annuity option, which would spread 30 payments over the next 29 years. Either way, it’s a buttload of cash, and social media is starting to go nuts over the whole thing.

While most of the reactions are bummed at missing Wednesday’s numbers, there’s a palpable feeling of hope (and lotto frenzy) going into Saturday’s drawing.

You can see what Powerball nuts are saying below:

BREAKING: last night’s Powerball numbers pic.twitter.com/y2Bd0u7H45 — paul – anonymous troll demon (@birdsrnotreal2) November 3, 2022

Idc what the "odds of winning" the PowerBall are I'm paying three dollars so I can fantasize about quitting my job for a night leave me alone — danbo (@UygherslnParis) November 2, 2022

No one won the Powerball last night so I'm going to wait until it gets to 44 billion so I can buy back Twitter. — Dave Matt (@davematt88) November 3, 2022

Mood after checking my Powerball tickets this morning #WCVB pic.twitter.com/bR7p1jauzP — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) November 3, 2022

Me after the shocking discovery that I did not win the $1.2billion Powerball pic.twitter.com/BZJ9SUIhfW — zo 🎄 (@zoheaux) November 3, 2022

I have bought a powerball ticket for each of the past 4 drawings. I have still not won the jackpot. I’m beginning to think this is a scam — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 3, 2022

Pro Tip: Always CONFIRM that you had the right Powerball numbers BEFORE you tell your boss to fuck himself and walk off your job. — Amish Super Model 🇺🇦 (@AmishSuperModel) November 1, 2022

Whoever wins the Powerball..will be wealthier than Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/DUyhzEy30w — Dana 🌊 (@DanaSan68018976) November 3, 2022

(Via CNN)