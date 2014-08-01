Powers Are Lost And Fights Get Started In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Aquaman And The Others’ #5

#DC Comics
Senior Contributor
08.01.14
Aquaman and his team of Atlantean-artifact superheroes have a serious problem on their hands. Namely, they’re fighting an ancient evil that wants their gold, and it ain’t Warwick Davis, as you can see in this preview of Aquaman and The Others #5

This is an odd little team book, in some ways. It’s the first time Aquaman has been leading a team of his own, and it’s very much a throwback to the days of the great team books of the ’80s out of DC, especially with the high fantasy vibe Dan Jurgens gleefully works into the proceedings. It’s a book unconcerned about whether or not you take it seriously, as long as you enjoy it.

Which, of course, involves a few setbacks, as this preview demonstrates…

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSAQUAMANaquaman and the othersDC COMICSexclusivespreviews

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP