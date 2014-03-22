After 'Powers' And 'Preacher,' Here's 5 Other Comics We Want To See Come To The Screen

That said, it isn’t a sure bet. The past hasn’t shown that attempts to adapt non-superhero comic properties can be a total failure. Take Human Target or Wanted for example. These were stories that were watered down or changed to the point of becoming generic and essentially failing to grab onto any following that might have existed.
Any successes have been scattered, such as The Walking Dead and A History of Violence, and failed to gain the traction needed to really push the field forward, until now. Maybe now the time is changing? With Powers, DMZ and Preacher on the way, does this open the doors for other series or film properties away from the realm of superheroics?
With newer avenues of production like Netflix and the growth of the Internet in general and there’s never been a better time to take the risk. So with that, I thought I’d take a look at some more personal choices that should see new life in this current era of comic book interest.
Now I stress, these are personal choices. We’re basically spoiled as comic readers today and there’s plenty I’ve only skimmed or glanced at that should probably be included. Some honorable mentions should be series like Chew, Fables, and Planetary.
Fables especially seeing as it has been screwed over by both NBC and ABC who coincidentally would go on to produce Grimm and Once Upon A Time respectively.
If you have any suggestions, they are always welcome in the comments. Here is my personal list of comics I’d like to see come to series.
Transmetropolitan
The Warren Ellis classic deserves an adaptation more than most. It’s probably my favorite series outside of Preacher and my next choice to be kicked around the production avenues and never see the light of day. When I first got the word that Preacher might finally be coming to the screen, this was my next thought.
There was a really good comment on the whole Terry Gilliam/Zack Snyder fiasco that mentioned Gilliam needing to be at the helm and I think it’s a brilliant idea. Spider Jerusalem is larger than life and needs to be in people’s lives via either television or film. There hasn’t been word of an adaption since Ellis addressed rumors on Twitter in 2010 and pretty much dashed hopes back beforehand at a convention in London. A man can dream though!
Y: The Last Man
This was one I was sure was going to be adapted into some sort of project, be it a mini-series or multiple films. But as of January of this year, Brian K. Vaughn noted that the rights were about to revert back to his possession unless New Line went ahead with their adaptation.
Nevertheless, Y: The Last Man has to be adapted eventually. It’s almost a given. It has the post-apocalyptic feel of The Walking Dead, the political thrills of 24 and all the mystery of Lost in one great tale.
It is a testament to the kind of hurdles one has to jump in Hollywood to get anything made. The Last Man it seems like a winner on paper, but is forced to toil in development hell. It’s a shame.
Mad Man
Now this is probably where I go off the beaten path a bit, but I can’t deny my oddball fascination with Mike Allred’s superhero. Allred has brought his oddity to the mainstream with art on X-Force and currently on FF, but Mad Man is still where it all matters for me.
According to the wiki, Robert Rodriguez has owned the film rights since 1998 and the property has been in play since 1992. That’s twenty years that the idea has been gestating in someone’s mind and hasn’t started. Rodriguez went all out with his Sin City adaptations and is a fan of the completely CGI fueled movie set, kinda leaving me wondering why the Mad Man movie isn’t a fit for his schedule.
Throw it on the El Rey Network or at least do something with it! If they can make a Hellboy movie work, they can make Mad Man work!
It might be too early to tell, but Ten Grand seems like it would make for a good series.
Fuck and yes for listing Transmet first. Gilliam would be great seeing as how Zero Theorem looks a bit like The City.
And it wouldn’t be the first time he worked with a character based on Hunter S. Thompson.
I always thought Invincible would work well, although to be honest I have not kept up with the comics so I’m not sure if it’s been consistently good..
Bone would be great as an animated/CGI mini-series.
I’d cast some votes to Fallen Angel and 100 Bullets; both seem like they would lend well to television..
Oh Invincible is awesome. I totally forgot about it because I’ve basically lost track. Kirkman writes too much!
100 Bullets as an animated HBO series
Good list, Revival is another good one though, it’s another great Image series, pretty new. Kinda a similar premise to Resurrection but a lot more action, gore and mysterious happenings. In my opinion just a far more interesting take on the same premise. The one character seems like he was writren and drawn to eventually be played by Naveen Andrews in a tv series. I’m recommending that to anyone interested in comics these days and the way it’s setup is just perfect for a tv series.
Mad Man is the ginchiest.
Saga would be fantastic, I think, even with the limited amount of material that’s been produced so far. BKV has created a universe with enough depth that you could step away from Alana and Marko and delve into the corners of that universe without hurting the series at all. Focus a season on previous jobs performed by the Will and the Stalk, or go back and look at how the war started – like everything else Vaughan has done outside of the strict superhero genre (Y, Runaways, Ex Machina), Saga has almost unlimited potential for development.
Speaking of, can I just nominate Runaways for the second wave of Marvel-on-Netflix shows? This first wave, with Daredevil, Iron Fist, Power Man/Luke Cage, and the Defenders is more than likely going to be a hit, so what’re four more Marvel properties you’d like to see translated to the Marvel Netflix Universe?
-Runaways fits the street level theme they’ve tabbed for the first four mini-series
-Cloak and Dagger also fits that motif, plus the special effects for their powers probably wouldn’t be too egregious
-Moon Knight would be pretty outstanding as well
-and, for a wild card choice, Darkhawk
Ghost Rider would’ve been my fourth, but I believe another studio owns those rights (hence the awful Nic Cage movies).
Hopefully GR and Blade revert back to Marvel so that we can get a Midnight Sons series of mini-series on Netflix.
Last time I checked, Marvel did regain the Ghost Rider and Blade rights, along with The Punisher’s. In fact, The Punisher could work as a TV show as well. Especially as a Netflix-only show.
I am a big fan of the new Marvel Now Moon Knight, and I say that as a fan of the original Moon Knight as well.
@tetrisdork I had no idea. That’s awesome news. Ghost Rider, Blade, Morbius, and then the team-up Midnight Sons series would be awesome.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent Morbius might be a tricky situation if he is part of the Spider-Man rights due to being frequently associated with the web-slinger. Still would be cool to see Morbius on TV.
My first choice would be 100 Bullets. That would make a great series along with Tank Girl. Why there hasn’t been a re-boot of Tank Girl is still a mystery to me.
100 Bullets needs to be made pronto. Also while I love Y The Last Man I’m not sure my emotions could handle some of the things in that
You and Michael bring up a valid one that I totally overlooked. Vertigo used to just be wall to wall great stuff.
I always thought that Deathstroke would work as a premium cable TV show. It can work as an action-heavy show like Strike Back on Cinemax. Plus, I want to see Slade deal with his messed-up family.
*coughs*Nextwave*coughs*
I’m surprised that 100 Bullets didn’t make the list. I think that would make an amazing HBO series.
Totally forgot about it. It’s been a long time since I’ve read it, but it should totally be on the list.
*DeadPool That is All….
Sweet Tooth! Post Apocalyptic Animal Human Hybrid Religious Children.
The Invisibles would make an awesome HBO or similar series.
What bout chew? That wouldn’t need a huge budget and could be a lot of fun
“Y: The Last Man” is an A&E TV series-in-waiting if there ever was one.
Just finished “Y” that would be an extremly hard series for AMC to put out there and would be best as an HBO show, due to the content and level of script it would need.
Scalped… also Scalped.. and if you’re looking for a third. Scalped.