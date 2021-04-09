Prince Philip, a member of the British royal family who married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947, died on Friday at 99 years old. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a statement. “Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip recently spent a month in a hospital to treat an infection and heart condition (and again, he was 99 years old), but according to Fox News presenter Brian Kilmeade, Meghan Markle’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey played a part in his demise.

While reporting on Philip’s death during Friday’s Fox & Friends, Kilmeade said, “If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview. So here he is trying to recover and he gets hit with that.” Philip was in the hospital when Meghan and Harry’s interview aired, but he was reportedly aware of it and “would have had some fruity words to say about it,” according to a royal expert. But to suggest that the 99-year-old died because Markle discussed the racism she faced from the royal family is ghoulish. Especially as Kilmeade’s “source” is Piers Morgan.

Kilmeade then went on to cite Piers Morgan, of all people, as evidence that Philip’s health was hit by the Oprah interview… The Fox & Friends host said: “Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like, ‘Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.”

You can watch the clip (which begins with the hosts fawning over The Crown) below.

Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview … Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021

Brian Kilmeade cites Piers Morgan to again suggest that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry killed Prince Philip with their Oprah interview. (h/t @tylermonroe7) pic.twitter.com/EhbP7cM2qS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021

(Via the Daily Beast)