Pull List: Comics Coming Out 4/17/13

It’s halfway through April: What goodies await us at the FLCS? Plus reviews of books from DC, Dark Horse, IDW, and Valiant.

DC reprints all of Marshal Law, launches He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and has more Fables, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern New Guardians.

Marvel has a ton of Dynamic Forces reprints, as well as more Superior Spider-Man and X-Men Legacy, and Age of Ultron continues. We have to admit, we’re looking forward to the Spidey/Avengers brawl in Superior.

Image fires up Miniature Jesus, a book about a recovering alcoholic with a tiny devil on his should from Ted McKeever, wraps up Todd: The Ugliest Kid In The World, and has more Thief of Thieves, Mara, Revival and The Haunting Of Fabian Gray.

Dark Horse debuts House of Gold and Bones and Darth Vader And The Ninth Assassin, and has more Conan the Barbarian and Black Beetle.

IDW launches a new TMNT mini focused on Krang, and has more Judge Dredd and Ghostbusters.

And Boom! pretty much reprints every single issue of Adventure Time!, and has more Hellraiser: The Dark Watch.

Reviews

Marshal Law

This satire of superhero comics, featuring art by Kevin O’Neill, finally hits print again. Honestly, the book itself is somewhat dated on its social commentary, but the skewering of heroes endures, and the book itself is funny as hell.

Nightwing #19

Kyle Higgins takes Nightwing to Chicago, and it’s a bit of a rocky launch. The reboot of the Prankster is a bit too Jigsaw Killer for my tastes, and ultimately a lot less interesting that the Gollum-esque blonde ninja Nightwing fights halfway through the book. But it’s a solid change in pace, and Brett Booth’s art is gorgeous.

Justice League #19

Geoff Johns paces this book oddly. We’ve got action scene, talky exposition scene, action scene, talky exposition scene, constantly going back and forth. It’s not a bad issue, and Ivan Reis’ pencils are always fun to look at, but really, if it weren’t for the ending splash panel, it’d be kind of an off month for this book.

Vibe #3

Sterling Gates takes over writing chores, and starts bringing the conspiracy theory nature of this book out more. It’s starting to become clear just how nasty A.R.G.U.S. actually is… and how clueless Vibe is about pretty much everything. This book still feels a little rough, but so far, it’s pretty engaging, and we’ll be interested to see what Gates does with the book from here.

Red Hood And The Outlaws #19

First of all, guys, can we let Julius Gopez redesign Starfire’s outfit so it’s way less stripperific? Seriously, she looks like a female flasher who begrudgingly slapped on some nipple straps.

That said, Gopez does do quite a good job artistically, especially with a dream sequence, and James Tynion IV manages to balance the goofier aspects of this book with some actual character drama. This book hasn’t been a standout in the New 52, but this is starting to get promising.

Wonder Woman #19

This book continues to be a strong and complex take on Wonder Woman, one of the best books in Brian Azzarello’s portfolio.

Goran Sudzuka, Tony Atkins, and Dan Green do a great imitation of Cliff Chiang, and if you’ve been following the book from the beginning, it’s a solid followup. Especially Wondy putting Orion in his place.

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe #1

Keith Giffen and Pop Mhan manage to take a cheesy ’80s property and turn it into a hard-edged fantasy book. It’s a good follow-up to DC’s miniseries, and it’s a lot of fun, if a bit shallow to start with. If you’re a fan of the mini, or just He-Man, pick it up.

Star Wars: Darth Vader And The Ninth Assassin #1

Tim Siedell gets a job many of us can only dream of: Writing about Darth Vader kicking ass and taking names. He’s backed up by Stephen Thompson and Mark Irwin on art. It’s not a profound book, as it’s essentially about bad guys killing worse guys, and then the worse guys hiring somebody even more awful to go after the bad guy, in other words most of Dark Horse’s Darth Vader solo books. But it’s a lot of fun and it’s not afraid to get a little dark, so if you’re a fan of Star Wars, go for it.

Conan The Barbarian #15

Brian Wood is Dark Horse’s MVP in many ways, and this book is no exception. Wood writes a generation-spanning heartfelt romance into, of all things, the Conan mythos. Backed by Andrea Mutti and Pierluigi Baldassini on pencils and inks, what you have is a gorgeous, heart-felt and sad story. This is definitely one of the best books on the shelves this week; don’t miss it.

B.P.R.D.: Hell On Earth #106

This two parter wraps up the two-fisted pulp action, featuring demon-barfing zombies, a Russian Frankenstein, and plenty of violence, in grand style. While a bit more aggressive than Hellboy’s usual fairy-tale tone, this is a hell of a lot of fun, and ideal for fans of the pulpier aspects of B.P.R.D.

Black Beetle: No Way Out #3

Speaking of pulp, Francesco Francavilla’s gorgeous pulp noir continues to go down smooth. Francavilla’s love of the pulps shines through every page, but what really shines here are his layouts. A back alley fight scene in particular is a gleeful riot of oddly angled panels, colors, and witty narration. It’s sad there’s only one more to go: Hopefully we haven’t heard the last of the Black Beetle.

House of Gold And Bones #1

Tying into the new album by Corey Taylor, of Slipknot and Stone Sour, and written by him, this… well, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. This is a book where a guy gets chased into a concrete house by a vague dark entity and ends with him being confronted by a squad of jaundiced mountain men chanting… “RU486”. Really.

Richard Clark does an OK job with the art, but he’s not really asked to do anything too trippy or complex, and that seems something of a missed opportunity. All in all, this seems more for Taylor’s fans, or perhaps it’ll make more sense when you listen to the album. Either way, though, it doesn’t stand on its own.

Danger Girl: Trinity #1

This is pretty much, well, exactly what you’d expect. There isn’t much to this book, aside from the fact that it tries to remake two Indiana Jones movies at once. It’s amusing, but it’s not four bucks worth of amusing.

TMNT: Krang #1

Joshua Williamson essentially decides to retell Green Arrow’s origin except starring Krang. Weirdly, it kind of works; while Krang is undeniably a disgusting little blob, you feel kind of uplifted when he fights and wins. Except that, well, he is Krang. Mike Henderson does a superb job with the art, as well, making this a fun, engaging, self-contained story. We’re not sure, however, where he’ll take it with another three issues.

Judge Dredd #6

Any book that starts with Judge Dredd ripping out the heart of the android version of Ernest Hemingway can’t be all bad.

Essentially, this is Dredd finally losing his patience, and everybody gets a ticket and gets in line to get their asses kicked. Annoying preteens, robots, rioters, it’s just Dredd and a large stick. Duane Swierczynski is having a blast with this book, and it shows.

Bloodshot #10

Speaking of Duane Swierczynski, he and Barry Kitson put together an interesting issue here. This book has had a subtle theme of Bloodshot’s soul slowly growing back, and being in charge of a bunch of superpowered children he, uh, helped abduct in the first place has brought out a lot inside the guy. It’s got great action scenes, but the character drama here is what elevates the book just that much more.

X-O Manowar #12

Robert Venditti’s idea of a massive alien religious war continues with Aric discovering his Visigoth heritage is still alive and well, and, unsurprisingly, the Vine are still really ticked off at him. Oh, and he loses his armor.

It’s an interesting concept, although it takes a backseat to the action scenes here, and I hope Venditti explores it in a bit more detail; it’s an intriguing and potentially risky yet rewarding concept to have a superhero in the middle of a religious war.

Full Retail List

DC COMICS

Batman Beyond Unlimited #15, $3.99

Batman Year One Hundred TP (New Printing), $19.99

Batwoman #19 (Rick Tulka MAD Variant Cover), AR

Batwoman #19 (Trevor McCarthy Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Birds Of Prey #19 (Ardian Syaf & Vicente Sifuentes Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Birds Of Prey Volume 2 Your Kiss Might Kill TP, $14.99

Catwoman #19 (Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

DC Universe Presents #19 (Jesus Merino Regular Fold-Out Cover)(Final Issue), $2.99

Dial H Volume 1 Into You TP, $14.99

Fables #128, $2.99

Frankenstein Agent Of S.H.A.D.E. Volume 2 Secrets Of The Dead TP, $16.99

Green Lantern New Guardians #19 (Aaron Kuder Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Green Lantern New Guardians #19 (Aaron Kuder Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe #1 (Ed Benes Regular Cover), $2.99

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe #1 (Terry Dodson & Rachel Dodson Variant Cover), AR

House Of Secrets Omnibus HC (resolicited), $75.00

Injustice Gods Among Us Deathstroke Vs Green Arrow Action Figure 2-Pack, $29.95

JSA The Liberty Files The Whistling Skull #5 (Of 6), $2.99

Justice League #19 (Ivan Reis & Joe Prado Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Justice League #19 (Ivan Reis & Joe Prado Combo Pack Cover), $4.99

Justice League #19 (Ivan Reis & Joe Prado Regular Fold-Out Cover), $3.99

Justice League #19 (Sergio Aragones MAD Variant Cover), AR

Justice League Of America’s Vibe #3 (Brett Booth & Norm Rapmund Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Justice League Of America’s Vibe #3 (Brett Booth & Norm Rapmund Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Legion Of Super-Heroes #19 (Keith Giffen & Scott Koblish Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Marshal Law HC (Deluxe Edition), $49.99

Nightwing #19 (Brett Booth & Norm Rapmund Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Red Hood And The Outlaws #19 (Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Smallville Season 11 Volume 1 The Guardian TP, $14.99

Supergirl #19 (Mahmud Asrar Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Supergirl #19 (Richard Williams MAD Variant Cover), AR

Sword Of Sorcery #7 (Aaron Lopresti Regular Fold-Out Cover), $3.99

Wonder Woman #19 (Cliff Chiang Regular Fold-Out Cover), $2.99

Wonder Woman #19 (Peter Kuper MAD Variant Cover), AR

Wonder Woman #19 (We Can Be Heroes Blank Variant Cover), AR

MARVEL COMICS

Age Of Apocalypse Volume 2 Weapon Omega TP, $16.99

Age Of Ultron #6 (Of 10)(Brandon Peterson Regular Cover), $3.99

Age Of Ultron #6 (Of 10)(Carlos Pacheco Variant Cover), AR

Age Of Ultron #6 (Of 10)(Rock-He Kim Ultron Variant Cover), AR

All-New X-Men #1 (Dynamic Forces CGC 9.8 Graded Edition), $79.99

All-New X-Men #1 (Dynamic Forces J. Scott Campbell Midtown Edition Cover), $29.99

Amazing Spider-Man #700 (Dynamic Forces John Romita Sr Gold Series Signed Edition), $196.60

Amazing Spider-Man #700 (Dynamic Forces John Romita Sr Signed Edition), $89.99

Astonishing X-Men #61 (Giussepe Camuncoli Regular Cover), $3.99

Astonishing X-Men #61 (Phil Noto Variant Cover), AR

Avengers #1 (Dynamic Forces CGC 9.8 Graded Edition), $99.99

Avengers #1 (Dynamic Forces J. Scott Campbell Midtown Edition Cover), $29.99

Avengers Volume 1 Avengers World HC (Premiere Edition), $24.99

Avengers Vs X-Men X-Men Legacy TP, $29.99

Cable And X-Force #7 (Dale Eaglesham Many Armors Of Iron Man Variant Cover), AR

Cable And X-Force #7 (Salvador Larroca Regular Cover), $3.99

Captain America #6 (John Romita Jr Regular Cover), $3.99

Captain America #6 (Pasqual Ferry Many Armors Of Iron Man Variant Cover), AR

Captain Marvel #12 (Greg Land Many Armors Of Iron Man Variant Cover), AR

Captain Marvel #12 (Joe Quinones Regular Cover), $2.99

Daredevil #25 (Adam Kubert Variant Cover), AR

Daredevil #25 (Chris Samnee Regular Cover), $2.99

Daredevil #25 (Jorge Molina Many Armors Of Iron Man Variant Cover), AR

Daredevil End Of Days #7 (Of 8)(Alex Maleev Regular Cover), $3.99

Daredevil End Of Days #7 (Of 8)(David Mack Variant Cover), AR

Dark Avengers #189, $2.99

Disney Girls Presents #13 (Disney Publishing Worldwide), $4.99

Disney Junior Magazine #13 (Disney Publishing Worldwide), $4.99

Iron Man #8 (Greg Land Regular Cover), $3.99

Iron Man #8 (Terry Dodson Many Armors Of Iron Man Variant Cover), AR

Iron Man 2020 TP, $34.99

Marvel Now Midtown Exclusive 3 Book Set (Dynamic Forces), $85.00

Nova #3 (Ed McGuinness Regular Cover), $3.99

Nova #3 (Mark Bagley Variant Cover), AR

Savage Wolverine #4 (Frank Cho Regular Cover), $3.99

Savage Wolverine #4 (Leinil Francis Yu Variant Cover), AR

Scarlet Spider Volume 2 Lone Star TP, $19.99

Spider-Men #1 (Of 5)(Dynamic Forces John Romita Sr Signed Edition), $69.99

Superior Spider-Man #1 (Dynamic Forces John Romita Sr Signed Edition), $69.99

Superior Spider-Man #8, $3.99

Thunderbolts #8 (Julian Totino-Tedesco Regular Cover), $2.99

Thunderbolts #8 (Larry Stroman Many Armors Of Iron Man Variant Cover), AR

Ultimate Comics Wolverine #3 (Of 4), $3.99

Uncanny Avengers #1 (Dynamic Forces J. Scott Campbell Midtown Edition Cover), $29.99

Uncanny X-Men The Complete Collection By Matt Fraction Volume 2 TP, $29.99

Venom #34, $2.99

Venom Devil’s Pack TP, $16.99

Wolverine And The X-Men #27AU, $3.99

Wolverine MAX #6, $3.99

X-Factor #254, $2.99

X-Men Legacy #9 (Gerald Parel Many Armors Of Iron Man Variant Cover), AR

X-Men Legacy #9 (Mike Del Mundo Regular Cover), $2.99

X-Men Legacy Volume 1 Prodigal TP, $15.99

IMAGE COMICS

Chew #33, $2.99

Cyber Force #4 (Cover A Marc Silvestri), AR

Cyber Force #4 (Cover B Marc Silvestri), AR

Cyber Force #4 (Cover C Stjepan Sejic), AR

Danger Club #5, $2.99

Darkness Rebirth Volume 2 TP (resolicited), $17.99

Five Ghosts The Haunting Of Fabian Gray #1 (Of 5)(2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.50

Five Ghosts The Haunting Of Fabian Gray #2 (Of 5)(Chris Mooneyham Regular Cover), $2.99

Five Ghosts The Haunting Of Fabian Gray #2 (Of 5)(Phantom Variant Cover), AR

Hack Slash Volume 12 TP, $18.99

Happy TP, $12.99

Harvest HC, $19.99

Hoax Hunters #9, $2.99

It Girl And The Atomics #9, $2.99

Li’l Depressed Boy #16, $3.99

Manhattan Projects Volume 2 TP, $14.99

Mara #4 (Of 6), $2.99

Miniature Jesus #1 (Of 5), $3.99

Peter Panzerfaust #10 (2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.50

Revival #9, $2.99

Thief Of Thieves #13, $2.99

Todd The Ugliest Kid On Earth #4 (Of 4), $2.99

Witchblade Day Of The Outlaw #1 (One Shot), $3.99

DARK HORSE COMICS

Aliens Inhuman Condition HC, $10.99

Angel And Faith Volume 3 Family Reunion TP, $17.99

B.P.R.D. Hell On Earth #106 (A Cold Day In Hell Part 2 Of 2), $3.50

Black Beetle No Way Out #3 (Of 4), $3.99

Conan The Barbarian #15, $3.50

Dragon Age The World Of Thedas Volume 1 HC, $39.99

Gary Baseman Journal, $9.99

House Of Gold And Bones #1 (Of 4)(Jason Shawn Alexander Regular Cover), $3.99

House Of Gold And Bones #1 (Of 4)(Richard Clark Variant Cover), AR

Star Wars #1 (Alex Ross 4th Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Star Wars #1 (Dynamic Forces CGC Graded 9.8), $99.99

Star Wars Darth Vader And The Ghost Prison HC, $24.99

Star Wars Darth Vader And The Ninth Assassin #1 (Of 5), $3.50

Star Wars Knight Errant Volume 3 Escape TP, $18.99

IDW PUBLISHING

Art Of Steve Ditko HC (New Edition), $39.99

Danger Girl Trinity #1 (Of 4)(Cover A J. Scott Campbell), $3.99

Danger Girl Trinity #1 (Of 4)(Cover SUB Alex Garner), $3.99

Doctor Who #8 (Cover A Mark Buckingham), $3.99

Doctor Who #8 (Cover RI Photo), AR

Doctor Who Prisoners Of Time #4 (Of 12)(Cover A Francesco Francavilla), $3.99

Doctor Who Prisoners Of Time #4 (Of 12)(Cover RI-A Gary Erskine), AR

Doctor Who Prisoners Of Time #4 (Of 12)(Cover RI-B Fourth Doctor Photo), AR

G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #189 (Cover A S.L. Gallant & Gary Erskine), $3.99

G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #189 (Cover RI Larry Hama), AR

G.I. JOE Cobra Oktober Guard TP, $19.99

Ghostbusters #3 (Cover A Dan Schoening), $3.99

Ghostbusters #3 (Cover RI Danny Cruz), AR

Godzilla #11 (Cover A Bob Eggleton), $3.99

Godzilla #11 (Cover RI Matt Frank), AR

Judge Dredd #6 (Cover A Zach Howard), $3.99

Judge Dredd #6 (Cover RI Mike McKone), AR

Magic The Gathering Path Of Vengeance #4 (Of 4)(Cover A Alex Horley-Orlandelli), $4.99

Magic The Gathering Path Of Vengeance #4 (Of 4)(Cover RI A Menton J. Matthews III), AR

Mars Attacks IDW TP, $19.99

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #5 (Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $10.00

My Little Pony Micro-Series #2 (Rainbow Dash)(Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $19.83

Popeye Classics #9 (Cover A Bud Sagendorf), $3.99

Popeye Classics Volume 1 HC, $29.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #50 Treasury Edition TP, $9.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villain Micro-Series #1 (Of 4)(Krang)(Cover A Tyler Walpole), $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villain Micro-Series #1 (Of 4)(Krang)(Cover RI Mike Henderson), AR

Transformers Robots In Disguise #16 (Cover A Andrew Griffith), $3.99

Transformers Robots In Disguise #16 (Cover B Casey Coller), $3.99

Transformers Robots In Disguise #16 (Cover RI Marcelo Matere), AR

Transformers Robots In Disguise Volume 3 TP, $17.99

Transfusion TP, $17.99

Vitriol The Hunter #3 (Of 6)(Cover A Billy Martin), $3.99

Vitriol The Hunter #3 (Of 6)(Cover RI Humberto Ramos), AR

BOOM! STUDIOS

Adventure Time #1 (Chris Houghton 4th Printing Connecting Variant Cover), $3.99

Adventure Time #2 (Chris Houghton 3rd Printing Connecting Variant Cover), $3.99

Adventure Time #3 (Chris Houghton 2nd Printing Connecting Variant Cover), $3.99

Adventure Time #4 (Chris Houghton 2nd Printing Connecting Variant Cover), $3.99

Adventure Time #5 (Chris Houghton 2nd Printing Connecting Variant Cover), $3.99

Adventure Time #6 (Chris Houghton 2nd Printing Connecting Variant Cover), $3.99

Adventure Time #15 (Cover A Mike Holmes), $3.99

Adventure Time #15 (Cover B Emily Warren), $3.99

Adventure Time #15 (Cover C Nidhi Chanani), AR

Adventure Time #15 (Cover D Spike Trautman), AR

Cliver Barker’s Hellraiser The Dark Watch #3 (Cover A Nick Percival), $3.99

Cliver Barker’s Hellraiser The Dark Watch #3 (Cover B Sami Makkonen), $3.99

Cliver Barker’s Hellraiser The Dark Watch #3 (Cover C Conzpiracy Digital Arts), AR

Fanboys Vs Zombies #13 (Cover A Jerry Gaylord), $3.99

AC COMICS

Golden Age Greats Spotlight Volume 12 Outrageous Girls Strike Back TP, $29.95

ANTARCTIC PRESS

Victorian Secret Agents Owls Of The Ironwork Isle #1 (Of 5), $3.95

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

Betty And Veronica #265 (Dan Parent Regular Cover), $2.99

Betty And Veronica #265 (Renae De Liz Variant Cover), $2.99

Betty And Veronica Friends Double Digest #233, $3.99

Sonic Universe #51 (Patrick Spaziante Regular Cover), $2.99

Sonic Universe #51 (Patrick Spaziante Variant Cover), $2.99

World Of Archie Double Digest #28, $3.99

ASPEN COMICS

Idolized #5 (Cover A Pasquale Qualano), $3.99

Idolized #5 (Cover B Rachel Clark Photo), $3.99

Idolized #5 (Cover C Rachel Clark Photo), AR

Jirni #1 (Of 5)(Paolo Pantalena Aspen Reserved Cover), $1.00

Jirni #1 (Of 5)(Paolo Pantalena Direct Market Cover), $1.00

AVATAR PRESS

Crossed Badlands #27 (Jacen Burrows Red Crossed Incentive Cover), AR

Crossed Badlands #27 (Jacen Burrows Regular Cover), $3.99

Crossed Badlands #27 (Jacen Burrows Torture Cover), $3.99

Crossed Badlands #27 (Raulo Caceres Wraparound Cover), $3.99

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #6 (Matt Martin Gore Cover), $3.99

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #6 (Raulo Caceres Regular Cover), $3.99

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #6 (Raulo Caceres Terror Incentive Cover), AR

Night Of The Living Dead Aftermath #6 (Raulo Caceres Wraparound Cover), $3.99

Stitched #13 (Fernando Furukawa Ancient Evil Incentive Cover), AR

Stitched #13 (Fernando Furukawa Gore Cover), $3.99

Stitched #13 (Fernando Furukawa Regular Cover), $3.99

Stitched #13 (Fernando Furukawa Wraparound Cover), $3.99

BLACK LIBRARY

Warhammer 40K Betrayer TP, $16.00

BONGO COMICS

Bart Simpson Big Shot TP, $15.99

Simpsons Comics #201, $2.99

CHRONICLE BOOKS

Star Wars Book Of Sith Secrets From The Dark Side HC, $99.99

CINEBOOK

Adventures Of Blake Of Mortimer Volume 10 The Sarcophagi Of The Sixth Continent Part 2 GN, $15.95

Long John Silver Volume 3 The Emerald Maze GN, $13.95

Lucky Luke Volume 25 The Stagecoach TP, $11.95

Lucky Luke Volume 26 The Bounty Hunter TP, $11.95

XIII Volume 14 Release The Hounds GN, $11.95

COMIC SHOP NEWS

Comic Shop News #1348, AR

CRYPTOZOIC ENTERTAINMENT

Lookouts Riddle Volume 1 #5, $3.99

DEVILS DUE ENTERTAINMENT

Plume #3 (Of 5), $3.99

DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #4 (Of 5)(Chris Eliopoulos Variant Cover), AR

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #4 (Of 5)(Jonathan Lau Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #4 (Of 5)(Jonathan Lau Regular Cover), $3.99

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #4 (Of 5)(Sean Chen Regular Cover), $3.99

Dark Shadows Year One #1 (Patrick Berkenkotter Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Dark Shadows Year One #1 (Patrick Berkenkotter Regular Cover), $3.99

Dark Shadows Year One #1 (Patrick Berkenkotter Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Dark Shadows Year One #1 (Photo Subscription Variant Cover), AR

Dejah Thoris And The Green Men Of Mars #3 (Of 8)(Jay Anacleto Regular Cover), $3.99

Dejah Thoris And The Green Men Of Mars #3 (Of 8)(Jay Anacleto Subscription Variant Cover), $3.99

Dejah Thoris And The Green Men Of Mars #3 (Of 8)(Jose Malaga Risque Variant Cover), AR

Dejah Thoris And The Green Men Of Mars #3 (Of 8)(Ale Garza Risque Variant Cover), AR

Dejah Thoris And The Green Men Of Mars #3 (Of 8)(Mel Rubi Risque Variant Cover), AR

Evil Ernie #5 (Ardian Syaf Pencil Art Variant Cover), AR

Evil Ernie #5 (Ardian Syaf Regular Cover), $3.99

Evil Ernie #5 (Dan Brereton Regular Cover), $3.99

Evil Ernie #5 (Dan Brereton Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Evil Ernie #5 (Kyle Hotz Green Variant Cover), AR

Evil Ernie #5 (Kyle Hotz Regular Cover), $3.99

Evil Ernie #5 (Stephen Segovia Regular Cover), $3.99

Evil Ernie #5 (Subscription Variant Cover), AR

Green Hornet #35 (Stephen Sadowski Regular Cover), $3.99

Jennifer Blood First Blood #4 (Of 6)(Mike Mayhew Regular Cover), $3.99

Miss Fury #1 (Dynamic Forces Virgin Variant Cover), $19.99

Pathfinder #6 (Erik Jones Regular Cover), $3.99

Pathfinder #6 (Lucio Parillo Regular Cover), $3.99

Pathfinder #6 (Matteo Scalera Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Pathfinder #6 (Matteo Scalera Regular Cover), $3.99

Pathfinder #6 (Matteo Scalera Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Pathfinder #6 (Tyler Walpole Regular Cover), $3.99

Red Sonja #74 (Walter Geovanni Regular Cover), $3.99

Robert Jordan’s The Wheel Of Time The Eye Of The World #34 (Adam Moore Regular Cover), $3.99

Shadow Year One #2 (Of 10)(Blank Authentix Variant Cover), AR

Shadow Year One #2 (Of 10)(Cover A Matt Wagner), $3.99

Shadow Year One #2 (Of 10)(Cover B Alex Ross), $3.99

Shadow Year One #2 (Of 10)(Cover C Chris Samnee), $3.99

Shadow Year One #2 (Of 10)(Cover D Howard Chaykin), $3.99

Shadow Year One #2 (Of 10)(Matt Wagner First Hand Drawn Variant Cover), AR

Shadow Year One #2 (Of 10)(Matt Wagner Second Hand Drawn Variant Cover), AR

Shadow Year One #2 (Of 10)(Matt Wagner Virgin Variant Cover), AR

Shadow Year One #2 (Of 10)(Wilfredo Torres Hand Drawn Variant Cover), AR

Shadow Year One #2 (Of 10)(Wilfredo Torres Subscription Variant Cover), $3.99

EAGLEMOSS PUBLICATIONS

Classic Marvel Figurine Collection Magazine #197 (Spider-Man 2099), $14.00

Classic Marvel Figurine Collection Magazine Special #31 (Skurge), $32.00

DC Superhero Chess Figurine Collection Magazine #28 (Black Bat White Pawn), $16.00

DC Superhero Chess Figurine Collection Magazine #29 (Ventriloquist Black Pawn), $16.00

GRIFFIN BOOKS

Joe Golem And The Drowning City An Illustrated Novel SC, $17.99

LOCUS MAGAZINE

Locus #627, $6.95

MARRS MEDIA

Rue Morgue Magazine #132, $9.95

MOVIELAND CLASSICS

Famous Monsters Of Filmland #256 (Transformers Cover), $9.99

ONI PRESS

Sixth Gun #30, $3.99

Sixth Gun Sons Of The Gun #3 (Of 5), $3.99

PAPERCUTZ

Monster Hardcover Volumes 1-4 Box Set, $39.99

Smurfs Graphic Novel Volumes 10-12 Box Set, $17.99

RED 5 COMICS

Atomic Robo Real Science Adventures #7, $2.75

Atomic Robo Real Science Adventures #8, $2.75

Bodie Troll #1 (Of 4), $2.99

SELFMADEHERO

H.P. Lovecraft’s The Case Of Charles Dexter Ward GN, $19.95

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

Kanokon Collected Omnibus Edition Volume 1 GN (Volumes 1-2), $18.99

SOURCE INTERLINK

Geek Magazine #6, $6.99

SQP INC

Dave Nestler’s Bad Girl Club Drawn To Misbehave SC, $14.95

TITAN PUBLISHING

Modesty Blaise Volume 23 The Girl In The Iron Mask TP, $19.95

TOR BOOKS

Battle Of Blood And Ink A Fable Of The Flying City TP, $14.99

TWOMORROWS PUBLISHING

Brickjournal #23, $8.95

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT

Bloodshot #10 (Clayton Henry Pullbox Cover), $3.99

Bloodshot #10 (Lewis Larosa Variant Cover), AR

Bloodshot #10 (Mico Suayan Regular Cover), $3.99

X-O Manowar #10 (Trevor Hairsine 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

X-O Manowar #12 (Juan Doe Variant Cover), $3.99

X-O Manowar #12 (Marko Djurdjevic Regular Cover), $3.99

VIZ MEDIA

Bokurano Ours Volume 8 GN, $12.99

Dorohedoro Volume 9 GN, $12.99

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT

Grimm Fairy Tales #84 (Cover A Alfredo Reyes), $2.99

Grimm Fairy Tales #84 (Cover B Pasquale Qualano), $2.99