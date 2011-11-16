Pull List: Comics Released 11/16/11

Lots and lots of interesting stuff this week:
- DC is putting out the second volume of “Astro City: The Dark Age”, along with the third issue of “Wonder Woman”, probably the best take on the character in years.
- Image has the latest issue of “Chew” for us.
- Dark Horse is jumping full on the “Mass Effect” bandwagon, with actually a pretty solid tie-in series that’s doing what the game couldn’t: make me excited for the third one.
- “Godspeed”, the Kurt Cobain graphic novel, is doing pretty well for itself.
- And apparently “Fear Itself” is the new status quo at Marvel. Remember when comics had normal numbers and not decimals?
DC COMICS
Astro City The Dark Age Volume 2 Brothers In Arms TP, $19.99
Batman #3 (Greg Capullo & Jonathan Glapion Regular Cover), $2.99
Batman #3 (Francis Manapul Black & White Variant Cover), AR
Batman #3 (Ivan Reis & Joe Prado Variant Cover), AR
Batman A Death In The Family TP (New Edition), $24.99
Batman And Robin Volume 2 Batman Vs Robin TP, $17.99
Birds Of Prey #3, $2.99
Blue Beetle #3, $2.99
Captain Atom #3, $2.99
Catwoman #3, $2.99
DC Comics Presents Superman The Kents #1, $7.99
DC Universe Online Legends #17, $2.99
DC Universe Presents #3, $2.99
End Of Nations #1 (Of 4)(resolicited), $2.99
Flash The Road To Flashpoint HC, $22.99
Green Lantern Corps #3, $2.99
Green Lantern War Of The Green Lanterns HC, $29.99
I Zombie #19, $2.99
Justice League #3 (Combo Pack Edition), $4.99
Justice League #3 (Jim Lee & Scott Williams Regular Cover), $3.99
Justice League #3 (Greg Capullo Variant Cover), AR
Justice League #3 (Jim Lee Black & White Variant Cover), AR
Legends Of The Dark Knight Marshall Rogers HC, $49.99
Legion Of Super-Heroes #3, $2.99
MAD Presents Spy Vs Spy The Top Secret Files TP, $9.99
My Greatest Adventure #2 (Of 6), $3.99
Nightwing #3, $2.99
Northlanders #46, $2.99
Red Hood And The Outlaws #3, $2.99
Scalped Volume 8 You Gotta Sin To Get Saved TP, $17.99
Supergirl #3, $2.99
Teen Titans Team Building TP, $17.99
Wonder Woman #3, $2.99
World Of Warcraft Premium Series 4 Hallow’s End Nemesis The Headless Horseman Action Figure, AR
World Of Warcraft Premium Series 4 Moonkin Wildmoon Action Figure, AR
Young Justice #10, $2.99
Zatanna Volume 2 Shades Of The Past TP, $19.99
MARVEL COMICS
Amazing Spider-Man #674 (Giuseppe Camuncoli Regular Cover), $3.99
Amazing Spider-Man #674 (Pasqual Ferry Marvel Comics 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR
Avengers #19, $3.99
Avengers Academy #22, $2.99
Avengers Origins Luke Cage #1 (One Shot), $3.99
Captain America #4 (Steve McNiven Regular Cover), $3.99
Captain America #4 (Marko Djurdjevic Fantastic Four 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR
Deadpool #46, $2.99
Deadpool MAX 2 #2, $3.99
Deadpool Team-Up Volume 3 BFFs TP, $15.99
Deadpool Volume 7 Space Oddity TP, $15.99
Fear Itself #7.3 (Adam Kubert Regular Cover), $3.99
Fear Itself #7.3 (Ariel Olivetti Variant Cover), AR
Fear Itself The Fearless #3 (Of 12), $2.99
Generation Hope #13 (Ibraim Roberson Regular Cover), $2.99
Generation Hope #13 (Dale Keown Regenesis Blue Variant Cover), AR
I Am Captain America #1 (One Shot), $3.99
Incredible Hulk #2 (Marc Silvestri Regular Cover), $3.99
Incredible Hulk #2 (Marc Silvestri Sketch Variant Cover), AR
Incredible Hulk #2 (Mike Deodata Marvel Comics 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR
John Carter A Princess Of Mars #3 (Of 5), $2.99
Legion Of Monsters #2 (Of 4), $3.99
Marvel Art Of John Romita Jr. HC, $49.99
Marvel Masterworks Golden Age All-Winners Volume 4 HC, $64.99
Marvel Masterworks Golden Age All-Winners Volume 4 HC (Direct Market Variant Edition Volume 170), $64.99
Marvel Universe Vs Wolverine HC, $19.99
New Mutants #34, $2.99
Punisher #5 (Marco Checchetto Regular Cover), $2.99
Punisher #5 (Mike Perkins Marvel Comics 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR
Six Guns #2 (Of 5), $2.99
Spider-Man Torment TP (New Printing), $15.99
Stand The Night Has Come #4 (Of 6), $3.99
Super Heroes #20 (Marvel Adventures), $2.99
Thor The World Eaters TP, $19.99
Thunderbolts #165, $2.99
Ultimate Comics Doomsday TP, $34.99
Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #3 (Kaare Andrews 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99
Ultimate Comics X-Men #2 (Kaare Andrews 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99
Ultimate Comics X-Men #3, $3.99
Venom #9 (John Tyler Christopher Regular Cover), $2.99
Venom #9 (Michael Lark Marvel Comics 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR
Wolverine And Black Cat Claws 2 HC, $19.99
Wolverine Punisher And Ghost Rider Official Index To The Marvel Universe #4, $3.99
Wolverine The Best There Is #11, $3.99
X-23 #17, $2.99
X-Factor #227, $2.99
X-Men #21 (Adi Granov Regular Cover), $3.99
X-Men Regenesis #1 (One Shot)(Cyclops 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99
X-Men Regenesis #1 (One Shot)(Wolverine 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99
X-Men Schism #1 (Of 5)(Frank Cho X Printing Variant Cover), $3.99
X-Men Schism #2 (Of 5)(Frank Cho X Printing Variant Cover)(not verified by Diamond), $3.99
X-Men Schism #3 (Of 5)(Frank Cho X Printing Variant Cover)(not verified by Diamond), $3.99
X-Men Schism #4 (Of 5)(Frank Cho X Printing Variant Cover), $3.99
X-Men Schism #5 (Of 5)(Frank Cho X Printing Variant Cover)(not verified by Diamond), $3.99
IMAGE COMICS
68 Hardship (One Shot)(Cover A Jeff Zornow & Jay Fotos), $3.99
68 Hardship (One Shot)(Cover B Nat Jones & Jay Fotos), $3.99
Blue Estate #7, $2.99
Carbon Grey Origins #1 (Of 2)(Khari Evans & Kinsun Loh Regular Cover), $3.99
Carbon Grey Origins #1 (Of 2)(Hoang Nguyen Variant Cover), $3.99
Chew #19 (Rob Guillory SDCC 2011 Glow-In-The-Dark Variant Cover), $10.00
Darkness Accursed Volume 5 TP, $16.99
Elephantmen #36, $3.99
Epoch #3 (Of 5), $3.99
Gladstone’s School For World Conquerors Volume 1 TP, $15.99
Haunt #18, $2.99
Morning Glories #14, $2.99
Mudman #1, $3.50
Pilot Season Seraph #1, $3.99
Severed #4 (Of 7), $2.99
Skullkickers Volume 2 Five Funerals And A Bucket Of Blood TP, $16.99
Ultra Seven Days Deluxe HC, $74.99
Ultra Seven Days Deluxe HC (Signed & Numbered Limited Edition), $99.99
Walking Dead #91, $2.99
Walking Dead Weekly #46, $2.99
Who Is Jake Ellis Volume 1 TP, $16.99
Xenoholics #2, $3.50
Walking Dead T-Shirt Rick And Zombies LG, $24.99
Walking Dead T-Shirt Rick And Zombies MED, $24.99
Walking Dead T-Shirt Rick And Zombies SM, $24.99
Walking Dead T-Shirt Rick And Zombies XL, $24.99
Walking Dead T-Shirt Rick And Zombies XXL, $27.99
DARK HORSE COMICS
Conan Road Of Kings #10, $3.50
Drawing Down the Moon The Art Of Charles Vess TP, $29.99
Mass Effect Invasion #2 (Of 4)(Massimo Carnevale Regular Cover), $3.50
Mass Effect Invasion #2 (Of 4)(Paul Renaud Variant Cover), AR
Star Wars Knight Errant Deluge #4 (Of 5)(not verified by Diamond), $3.50
Star Wars Invasion Revelations #5 (Of 5), $3.50
Valve Presents The Sacrifice and Other Steam-Powered Stories HC, $24.99
Mass Effect SSV Normandy Ship Replica, $34.99
BOOM! STUDIOS
Decision 2012 Michele Bachmann #1 (Cover A Jeffrey Spokes), $3.99
Decision 2012 Michele Bachmann #1 (Cover B Jeffrey Spokes Superhero Variant), AR
Key Of Z #2 (Of 4), $3.99
Planet Of The Apes #8 (Cover A), $3.99
Planet Of The Apes #8 (Cover B), $3.99
Planet Of The Apes #8 (Cover C Scott Keatin), AR
Stan Lee’s Starborn #12 (Cover A), $3.99
Stan Lee’s Starborn #12 (Cover B Jonboy Meyers), AR
DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT
Boys Butcher Baker Candlestickmaker #5 (Of 6), $3.99
Boys Definitive Edition Volume 2 HC (Garth Ennis Signed Edition), $75.00
Charlaine Harris’ Grave Sight Volume 2 GN (Of 3), $7.99
Dean Koontz’s Nevermore #5 (Of 6), $3.99
Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #4 (Alex Ross Regular Cover), $3.99
Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #4 (Alex Ross Virgin Variant Cover), AR
Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #4 (Jonathan Lau Black & White Variant Cover), AR
Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #4 (Jonathan Lau Variant Cover), AR
Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Alex Ross Regular Cover), $3.99
Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Alex Ross Negative Art Variant Cover), AR
Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Alex Ross Red Variant Cover), AR
Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Michael Avon Oeming Variant Cover), AR
Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Michael Avon Oeming Virgin Variant Cover), AR
Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Sean Chen Negative Art Variant Cover), AR
Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Sean Chen Variant Cover), AR
Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Wagner Reis Variant Cover), AR
Living Corpse Exhumed #4 (Of 6)(Ken Haeser & Buz Hasson Regular Cover), $3.99
Living Corpse Exhumed #4 (Of 6)(Movie Cover), AR
Queen Sonja #24 (Adriano Batista Regular Cover), $3.99
Queen Sonja #24 (Lucio Parrillo Regular Cover), $3.99
Zorro Rides Again #5 (Of 12), $3.99
Vampirella 25th Anniversary Statue, $189.00
IDW PUBLISHING
Angel Portraits 100-Page Spectacular, $7.99
Anne Rice’s Servant Of The Bones #4 (Of 6)(Renae DeLiz Regular Cover), $3.99
Anne Rice’s Servant Of The Bones #4 (Of 6)(Jenny Frison Variant Cover), AR
Bloom County The Complete Library Volume 4 HC (Signed & Numbered Limited Edition), $50.00
Bob Powell’s Terror HC, $24.99
Doctor Who A Fairytale Life TP, $17.99
Dreamer Volume 2 TP, $19.99
Felix The Cat The Greatest Comic Book Tales TP, $27.99
G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #172 (Cover A S.L. Gallant), $3.99
G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #172 (Cover B Herb Trimpe), $3.99
G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #172 (Larry Hama Variant Sketch Cover), AR
Ghostbusters #3 (Cover A Dan Schoening), $3.99
Ghostbusters #3 (Cover B Nick Runge), $3.99
Ghostbusters #3 (Tristan Jones Variant Cover), AR
Godzilla Legends #1 (Of 5)(Cover A Bob Eggelton), $3.99
Godzilla Legends #1 (Of 5)(Cover B Art Adams), $3.99
Godzilla Legends #1 (Of 5)(Cover C Matt Frank), $3.99
Godzilla Legends #1 (Of 5)(Matt Frank Sketch Variant Cover), AR
Hawken #1 (Of 6)(Tim Truman Regular Cover), $3.99
Hawken #1 (Of 6)(Tim Truman Wanted Poster Variant Cover), AR
Jack Avarice Is The Courier #3 (Of 5)(Chris Madden Regular Cover), $3.99
Jack Avarice Is The Courier #3 (Of 5)(Chris Madden Sketch Variant Cover), AR
John Byrne’s Classic Next Men Volume 2 TP, $29.99
John Byrne’s Next Men Volume 2 Scattered Part 2 HC, $24.99
Monstrous Collection Of Steve Niles And Bernie Wrightson HC, $50.00
Snake Eyes #7 (Cover A Robert Atkins), $3.99
Snake Eyes #7 (Cover B Agustin Padilla), $3.99
Snake Eyes #7 (Trevor Hutchison Variant Cover), AR
Snake Eyes Volume 1 TP, $17.99
Star Trek 100-Page Spectacular, $7.99
Transformers #30 (Cover A Livio Ramondelli), $3.99
Transformers #30 (Cover B Livio Ramondelli), $3.99
Transformers #30 (Livio Ramondelli Black & White Variant Cover), AR
ACCENT UK
Predators Anthology TP, $14.99
ALLEGORY MEDIA
Speed Racer Circle Of Vengeance #1 (Of 4), $3.99
APE ENTERTAINMENT
Dream Reavers #2 (Of 4), $3.99
ARCANA STUDIO
Blood Shells And Roses GN, $14.95
Trout GN, $14.95
ARCHAIA ENTERTAINMENT
Berona’s War Volume 2 Fight For Amity HC (resolicited), $19.95
ARCHIE COMICS
Betty & Veronica Friends Double Digest #219, $3.99
Jughead #210, $2.99
ARDDEN ENTERTAINMENT
Flash Gordon Mercy Wars Comics Six Pack, $9.99
AVATAR PRESS
Captain Swing HC, $27.99
Captain Swing TP, $17.99
AZURE PRESS
Ninjas Vs Zombies #4 (Jaime Martinez Regular Cover), $3.99
Ninjas Vs Zombies #4 (Photo Variant Cover), $3.99
BONGO COMICS
Sergio Aragones Funnies #5, $3.50
Simpsons Comics #184, $2.99
BOUNDLESS COMICS
Lady Death Origins Volume 2 HC, $27.99
Lady Death Origins Volume 2 HC (Signed Edition), $34.99
Lady Death Origins Volume 2 TP, $19.99
Lady Death Origins Volume 2 HC (Signed Edition), $34.99
War Goddess #3 (Matt Martin Reguar Cover), $3.99
War Goddess #3 (Matt Martin Gore Cover), $3.99
War Goddess #3 (Michael Dipascale Art Deco Variant Cover), AR
War Goddess #3 (Michael Dipascale Wrap Cover), $3.99
CARTOON BOOKS
Bone 20th Anniversary Full Color One Volume HC (Slipcased Edition), $150.00
CREATION ONEIROS
At The Mountains Of Madness And Other Works SC, $14.95
DAIKAIJU
G Fan #97, $5.95
DIGITAL MANGA PUBLISHING
Lovephobia Volume 1 GN, $12.95
Rabbit Man Tiger Man Volume 2 GN (Of 2), $12.95
Strange And Mystifying Story Volume 3 GN (Of 3), $12.95
DYNAMIC FORCES
Green Arrow #1 (Dynamic Forces)(J. T. Krul Signed Edition), $29.99
X-Men #1 (Dynamic Forces)(Ken Haeser Remarked Cover), $49.99
EIDOLON FINE ARTS
Fracture Of The Universal Boy GN, $27.99
FUN PUBLICATIONS
Transformers Timelines #6 (The Stunti-Con Job), $7.95
GINGKO PRESS
Overkill Art Of Tomer Hanuka HC, $29.95
HAFFNER PRESS
Lorelei Of The Red Mist Planetary Romances HC (by Leigh Brackett), $40.00
Shannach The Last Farewell To Mars HC (by Leigh Brackett), $40.00
HIGH SPEED PRODUCTIONS
Juxtapoz #131 (December 2011), $5.99
HORRORHOUND
Horrorhound #32, $6.99
ILLUSTRATION MAGAZINE
Illustration Magazine #35, $15.00
IT BOOKS
Unicorn Being A Jerk TP, $14.99
KENZER AND COMPANY
Knights Of The Dinner Table #180, $5.99
KODANSHA COMICS
Arisa Volume 5 GN, $10.99
Fairy Tail Volume 16 GN, $10.99
Until The Full Moon Volume 2 GN, $10.99
LOADED BARREL STUDIOS
Grey GN (not verified by Diamond), $14.99
LOCUS MAGAZINE
Locus #610, $6.95
MARKOSIA ENTERPRISES
Vessel Of Terror GN, $17.99
MARRS MEDIA
Rue Morgue Magazine #117, $9.95
MOONSTONE
Spider Satan’s Seven Swordsmen Volume 1 GN, $9.95
OMNIBUS PRESS
Godspeed The Kurt Cobain Graphic GN (New Printing), $18.99
ONI PRESS
Wasteland Volume 6 The Enemy Within TP, $14.99
PANINI PUBLISHING
Doctor Who Insider #8, $6.99
PRION
Society Of Steam Volume 2 Hearts Of Smoke And Steam SC, $16.00
QUAYSIDE PUBLISHING GROUP
How To Draw Steampunk SC, $19.95
RADIO COMIX
Furrlough #191, $9.99
REBELLION/2000 AD
Cradlegrave GN, $22.99
SLG PUBLISHING
Royal Historian Of Oz TP (not verified by Diamond), $14.95
SOLO PUBLISHING
Cinema Retro #21, $11.99
RED 5 COMICS
Atomic Robo And The Ghost Of Station X #3 (Of 6), $3.50
Bonnie Lass #3 (Of 4), $2.99
TASCHEN AMERICA L.L.C.
American Pin Up HC, $19.99
TITAN PUBLISHING
Figure Drawing For All It’s Worth HC (by Andrew Loomis), $39.95
Star Wars Souvenir Special, $14.99
TOMART PUBLICATIONS
Tomarts Action Figure Digest #200, $5.99
TWOMORROWS PUBLISHING
Back Issue #52, $8.95
VIZ MEDIA
Dogs Bullets And Carnage Volume 6 TP, $12.99
Inuyasha Volume 9 GN (VIZBIG Edition), $17.99
Kurozakuro Volume 7 GN (Of 7), $9.99
Legend Of Zelda Box Set, $69.99
Pokemon Black And White Volume 4 GN, $4.99
Pokemon Diamond And Pearl Adventure Box Set, $59.99
Real Volume 10 GN, $12.99
RIN-NE Volume 7 GN, $9.99
X 3-In-1 Edition Volume 1 TP, $19.99
Severed
last issue was crazy as fuckkk
DC still had The Shade #2 listed on their website, but alas, it was not there. I hope it shows up next week.
And Scott Snyder has done the impossible: he’s gotten me interested in a Batman comic.