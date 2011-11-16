Pull List: Comics Released 11/16/11

#DC Comics
Senior Contributor
11.16.11 2 Comments

Lots and lots of interesting stuff this week:

  • DC is putting out the second volume of “Astro City: The Dark Age”, along with the third issue of “Wonder Woman”, probably the best take on the character in years.
  • Image has the latest issue of “Chew” for us.
  • Dark Horse is jumping full on the “Mass Effect” bandwagon, with actually a pretty solid tie-in series that’s doing what the game couldn’t: make me excited for the third one.
  • “Godspeed”, the Kurt Cobain graphic novel, is doing pretty well for itself.
  • And apparently “Fear Itself” is the new status quo at Marvel. Remember when comics had normal numbers and not decimals?

    • As usual, let us know what you’re buying in the comments!

    DC COMICS

    Astro City The Dark Age Volume 2 Brothers In Arms TP, $19.99

    Batman #3 (Greg Capullo & Jonathan Glapion Regular Cover), $2.99

    Batman #3 (Francis Manapul Black & White Variant Cover), AR

    Batman #3 (Ivan Reis & Joe Prado Variant Cover), AR

    Batman A Death In The Family TP (New Edition), $24.99

    Batman And Robin Volume 2 Batman Vs Robin TP, $17.99

    Birds Of Prey #3, $2.99

    Blue Beetle #3, $2.99

    Captain Atom #3, $2.99

    Catwoman #3, $2.99

    DC Comics Presents Superman The Kents #1, $7.99

    DC Universe Online Legends #17, $2.99

    DC Universe Presents #3, $2.99

    End Of Nations #1 (Of 4)(resolicited), $2.99

    Flash The Road To Flashpoint HC, $22.99

    Green Lantern Corps #3, $2.99

    Green Lantern War Of The Green Lanterns HC, $29.99

    I Zombie #19, $2.99

    Justice League #3 (Combo Pack Edition), $4.99

    Justice League #3 (Jim Lee & Scott Williams Regular Cover), $3.99

    Justice League #3 (Greg Capullo Variant Cover), AR

    Justice League #3 (Jim Lee Black & White Variant Cover), AR

    Legends Of The Dark Knight Marshall Rogers HC, $49.99

    Legion Of Super-Heroes #3, $2.99

    MAD Presents Spy Vs Spy The Top Secret Files TP, $9.99

    My Greatest Adventure #2 (Of 6), $3.99

    Nightwing #3, $2.99

    Northlanders #46, $2.99

    Red Hood And The Outlaws #3, $2.99

    Scalped Volume 8 You Gotta Sin To Get Saved TP, $17.99

    Supergirl #3, $2.99

    Teen Titans Team Building TP, $17.99

    Wonder Woman #3, $2.99

    World Of Warcraft Premium Series 4 Hallow’s End Nemesis The Headless Horseman Action Figure, AR

    World Of Warcraft Premium Series 4 Moonkin Wildmoon Action Figure, AR

    Young Justice #10, $2.99

    Zatanna Volume 2 Shades Of The Past TP, $19.99

    MARVEL COMICS

    Amazing Spider-Man #674 (Giuseppe Camuncoli Regular Cover), $3.99

    Amazing Spider-Man #674 (Pasqual Ferry Marvel Comics 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR

    Avengers #19, $3.99

    Avengers Academy #22, $2.99

    Avengers Origins Luke Cage #1 (One Shot), $3.99

    Captain America #4 (Steve McNiven Regular Cover), $3.99

    Captain America #4 (Marko Djurdjevic Fantastic Four 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR

    Deadpool #46, $2.99

    Deadpool MAX 2 #2, $3.99

    Deadpool Team-Up Volume 3 BFFs TP, $15.99

    Deadpool Volume 7 Space Oddity TP, $15.99

    Fear Itself #7.3 (Adam Kubert Regular Cover), $3.99

    Fear Itself #7.3 (Ariel Olivetti Variant Cover), AR

    Fear Itself The Fearless #3 (Of 12), $2.99

    Generation Hope #13 (Ibraim Roberson Regular Cover), $2.99

    Generation Hope #13 (Dale Keown Regenesis Blue Variant Cover), AR

    I Am Captain America #1 (One Shot), $3.99

    Incredible Hulk #2 (Marc Silvestri Regular Cover), $3.99

    Incredible Hulk #2 (Marc Silvestri Sketch Variant Cover), AR

    Incredible Hulk #2 (Mike Deodata Marvel Comics 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR

    John Carter A Princess Of Mars #3 (Of 5), $2.99

    Legion Of Monsters #2 (Of 4), $3.99

    Marvel Art Of John Romita Jr. HC, $49.99

    Marvel Masterworks Golden Age All-Winners Volume 4 HC, $64.99

    Marvel Masterworks Golden Age All-Winners Volume 4 HC (Direct Market Variant Edition Volume 170), $64.99

    Marvel Universe Vs Wolverine HC, $19.99

    New Mutants #34, $2.99

    Punisher #5 (Marco Checchetto Regular Cover), $2.99

    Punisher #5 (Mike Perkins Marvel Comics 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR

    Six Guns #2 (Of 5), $2.99

    Spider-Man Torment TP (New Printing), $15.99

    Stand The Night Has Come #4 (Of 6), $3.99

    Super Heroes #20 (Marvel Adventures), $2.99

    Thor The World Eaters TP, $19.99

    Thunderbolts #165, $2.99

    Ultimate Comics Doomsday TP, $34.99

    Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #3 (Kaare Andrews 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

    Ultimate Comics X-Men #2 (Kaare Andrews 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

    Ultimate Comics X-Men #3, $3.99

    Venom #9 (John Tyler Christopher Regular Cover), $2.99

    Venom #9 (Michael Lark Marvel Comics 50th Anniversary Variant Cover), AR

    Wolverine And Black Cat Claws 2 HC, $19.99

    Wolverine Punisher And Ghost Rider Official Index To The Marvel Universe #4, $3.99

    Wolverine The Best There Is #11, $3.99

    X-23 #17, $2.99

    X-Factor #227, $2.99

    X-Men #21 (Adi Granov Regular Cover), $3.99

    X-Men Regenesis #1 (One Shot)(Cyclops 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

    X-Men Regenesis #1 (One Shot)(Wolverine 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

    X-Men Schism #1 (Of 5)(Frank Cho X Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

    X-Men Schism #2 (Of 5)(Frank Cho X Printing Variant Cover)(not verified by Diamond), $3.99

    X-Men Schism #3 (Of 5)(Frank Cho X Printing Variant Cover)(not verified by Diamond), $3.99

    X-Men Schism #4 (Of 5)(Frank Cho X Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

    X-Men Schism #5 (Of 5)(Frank Cho X Printing Variant Cover)(not verified by Diamond), $3.99

    IMAGE COMICS

    68 Hardship (One Shot)(Cover A Jeff Zornow & Jay Fotos), $3.99

    68 Hardship (One Shot)(Cover B Nat Jones & Jay Fotos), $3.99

    Blue Estate #7, $2.99

    Carbon Grey Origins #1 (Of 2)(Khari Evans & Kinsun Loh Regular Cover), $3.99

    Carbon Grey Origins #1 (Of 2)(Hoang Nguyen Variant Cover), $3.99

    Chew #19 (Rob Guillory SDCC 2011 Glow-In-The-Dark Variant Cover), $10.00

    Darkness Accursed Volume 5 TP, $16.99

    Elephantmen #36, $3.99

    Epoch #3 (Of 5), $3.99

    Gladstone’s School For World Conquerors Volume 1 TP, $15.99

    Haunt #18, $2.99

    Morning Glories #14, $2.99

    Mudman #1, $3.50

    Pilot Season Seraph #1, $3.99

    Severed #4 (Of 7), $2.99

    Skullkickers Volume 2 Five Funerals And A Bucket Of Blood TP, $16.99

    Ultra Seven Days Deluxe HC, $74.99

    Ultra Seven Days Deluxe HC (Signed & Numbered Limited Edition), $99.99

    Walking Dead #91, $2.99

    Walking Dead Weekly #46, $2.99

    Who Is Jake Ellis Volume 1 TP, $16.99

    Xenoholics #2, $3.50

    Walking Dead T-Shirt Rick And Zombies LG, $24.99

    Walking Dead T-Shirt Rick And Zombies MED, $24.99

    Walking Dead T-Shirt Rick And Zombies SM, $24.99

    Walking Dead T-Shirt Rick And Zombies XL, $24.99

    Walking Dead T-Shirt Rick And Zombies XXL, $27.99

    DARK HORSE COMICS

    Conan Road Of Kings #10, $3.50

    Drawing Down the Moon The Art Of Charles Vess TP, $29.99

    Mass Effect Invasion #2 (Of 4)(Massimo Carnevale Regular Cover), $3.50

    Mass Effect Invasion #2 (Of 4)(Paul Renaud Variant Cover), AR

    Star Wars Knight Errant Deluge #4 (Of 5)(not verified by Diamond), $3.50

    Star Wars Invasion Revelations #5 (Of 5), $3.50

    Valve Presents The Sacrifice and Other Steam-Powered Stories HC, $24.99

    Mass Effect SSV Normandy Ship Replica, $34.99

    BOOM! STUDIOS

    Decision 2012 Michele Bachmann #1 (Cover A Jeffrey Spokes), $3.99

    Decision 2012 Michele Bachmann #1 (Cover B Jeffrey Spokes Superhero Variant), AR

    Key Of Z #2 (Of 4), $3.99

    Planet Of The Apes #8 (Cover A), $3.99

    Planet Of The Apes #8 (Cover B), $3.99

    Planet Of The Apes #8 (Cover C Scott Keatin), AR

    Stan Lee’s Starborn #12 (Cover A), $3.99

    Stan Lee’s Starborn #12 (Cover B Jonboy Meyers), AR

    DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT

    Boys Butcher Baker Candlestickmaker #5 (Of 6), $3.99

    Boys Definitive Edition Volume 2 HC (Garth Ennis Signed Edition), $75.00

    Charlaine Harris’ Grave Sight Volume 2 GN (Of 3), $7.99

    Dean Koontz’s Nevermore #5 (Of 6), $3.99

    Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #4 (Alex Ross Regular Cover), $3.99

    Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #4 (Alex Ross Virgin Variant Cover), AR

    Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #4 (Jonathan Lau Black & White Variant Cover), AR

    Kevin Smith’s The Bionic Man #4 (Jonathan Lau Variant Cover), AR

    Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Alex Ross Regular Cover), $3.99

    Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Alex Ross Negative Art Variant Cover), AR

    Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Alex Ross Red Variant Cover), AR

    Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Michael Avon Oeming Variant Cover), AR

    Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Michael Avon Oeming Virgin Variant Cover), AR

    Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Sean Chen Negative Art Variant Cover), AR

    Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Sean Chen Variant Cover), AR

    Kirby Genesis Captain Victory #1 (Wagner Reis Variant Cover), AR

    Living Corpse Exhumed #4 (Of 6)(Ken Haeser & Buz Hasson Regular Cover), $3.99

    Living Corpse Exhumed #4 (Of 6)(Movie Cover), AR

    Queen Sonja #24 (Adriano Batista Regular Cover), $3.99

    Queen Sonja #24 (Lucio Parrillo Regular Cover), $3.99

    Zorro Rides Again #5 (Of 12), $3.99

    Vampirella 25th Anniversary Statue, $189.00

    IDW PUBLISHING

    Angel Portraits 100-Page Spectacular, $7.99

    Anne Rice’s Servant Of The Bones #4 (Of 6)(Renae DeLiz Regular Cover), $3.99

    Anne Rice’s Servant Of The Bones #4 (Of 6)(Jenny Frison Variant Cover), AR

    Bloom County The Complete Library Volume 4 HC (Signed & Numbered Limited Edition), $50.00

    Bob Powell’s Terror HC, $24.99

    Doctor Who A Fairytale Life TP, $17.99

    Dreamer Volume 2 TP, $19.99

    Felix The Cat The Greatest Comic Book Tales TP, $27.99

    G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #172 (Cover A S.L. Gallant), $3.99

    G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #172 (Cover B Herb Trimpe), $3.99

    G.I. JOE A Real American Hero #172 (Larry Hama Variant Sketch Cover), AR

    Ghostbusters #3 (Cover A Dan Schoening), $3.99

    Ghostbusters #3 (Cover B Nick Runge), $3.99

    Ghostbusters #3 (Tristan Jones Variant Cover), AR

    Godzilla Legends #1 (Of 5)(Cover A Bob Eggelton), $3.99

    Godzilla Legends #1 (Of 5)(Cover B Art Adams), $3.99

    Godzilla Legends #1 (Of 5)(Cover C Matt Frank), $3.99

    Godzilla Legends #1 (Of 5)(Matt Frank Sketch Variant Cover), AR

    Hawken #1 (Of 6)(Tim Truman Regular Cover), $3.99

    Hawken #1 (Of 6)(Tim Truman Wanted Poster Variant Cover), AR

    Jack Avarice Is The Courier #3 (Of 5)(Chris Madden Regular Cover), $3.99

    Jack Avarice Is The Courier #3 (Of 5)(Chris Madden Sketch Variant Cover), AR

    John Byrne’s Classic Next Men Volume 2 TP, $29.99

    John Byrne’s Next Men Volume 2 Scattered Part 2 HC, $24.99

    Monstrous Collection Of Steve Niles And Bernie Wrightson HC, $50.00

    Snake Eyes #7 (Cover A Robert Atkins), $3.99

    Snake Eyes #7 (Cover B Agustin Padilla), $3.99

    Snake Eyes #7 (Trevor Hutchison Variant Cover), AR

    Snake Eyes Volume 1 TP, $17.99

    Star Trek 100-Page Spectacular, $7.99

    Transformers #30 (Cover A Livio Ramondelli), $3.99

    Transformers #30 (Cover B Livio Ramondelli), $3.99

    Transformers #30 (Livio Ramondelli Black & White Variant Cover), AR

    ACCENT UK

    Predators Anthology TP, $14.99

    ALLEGORY MEDIA

    Speed Racer Circle Of Vengeance #1 (Of 4), $3.99

    APE ENTERTAINMENT

    Dream Reavers #2 (Of 4), $3.99

    ARCANA STUDIO

    Blood Shells And Roses GN, $14.95

    Trout GN, $14.95

    ARCHAIA ENTERTAINMENT

    Berona’s War Volume 2 Fight For Amity HC (resolicited), $19.95

    ARCHIE COMICS

    Betty & Veronica Friends Double Digest #219, $3.99

    Jughead #210, $2.99

    ARDDEN ENTERTAINMENT

    Flash Gordon Mercy Wars Comics Six Pack, $9.99

    AVATAR PRESS

    Captain Swing HC, $27.99

    Captain Swing TP, $17.99

    AZURE PRESS

    Ninjas Vs Zombies #4 (Jaime Martinez Regular Cover), $3.99

    Ninjas Vs Zombies #4 (Photo Variant Cover), $3.99

    BONGO COMICS

    Sergio Aragones Funnies #5, $3.50

    Simpsons Comics #184, $2.99

    BOUNDLESS COMICS

    Lady Death Origins Volume 2 HC, $27.99

    Lady Death Origins Volume 2 HC (Signed Edition), $34.99

    Lady Death Origins Volume 2 TP, $19.99

    Lady Death Origins Volume 2 HC (Signed Edition), $34.99

    War Goddess #3 (Matt Martin Reguar Cover), $3.99

    War Goddess #3 (Matt Martin Gore Cover), $3.99

    War Goddess #3 (Michael Dipascale Art Deco Variant Cover), AR

    War Goddess #3 (Michael Dipascale Wrap Cover), $3.99

    CARTOON BOOKS

    Bone 20th Anniversary Full Color One Volume HC (Slipcased Edition), $150.00

    CREATION ONEIROS

    At The Mountains Of Madness And Other Works SC, $14.95

    DAIKAIJU

    G Fan #97, $5.95

    DIGITAL MANGA PUBLISHING

    Lovephobia Volume 1 GN, $12.95

    Rabbit Man Tiger Man Volume 2 GN (Of 2), $12.95

    Strange And Mystifying Story Volume 3 GN (Of 3), $12.95

    DYNAMIC FORCES

    Green Arrow #1 (Dynamic Forces)(J. T. Krul Signed Edition), $29.99

    X-Men #1 (Dynamic Forces)(Ken Haeser Remarked Cover), $49.99

    EIDOLON FINE ARTS

    Fracture Of The Universal Boy GN, $27.99

    FUN PUBLICATIONS

    Transformers Timelines #6 (The Stunti-Con Job), $7.95

    GINGKO PRESS

    Overkill Art Of Tomer Hanuka HC, $29.95

    HAFFNER PRESS

    Lorelei Of The Red Mist Planetary Romances HC (by Leigh Brackett), $40.00

    Shannach The Last Farewell To Mars HC (by Leigh Brackett), $40.00

    HIGH SPEED PRODUCTIONS

    Juxtapoz #131 (December 2011), $5.99

    HORRORHOUND

    Horrorhound #32, $6.99

    ILLUSTRATION MAGAZINE

    Illustration Magazine #35, $15.00

    IT BOOKS

    Unicorn Being A Jerk TP, $14.99

    KENZER AND COMPANY

    Knights Of The Dinner Table #180, $5.99

    KODANSHA COMICS

    Arisa Volume 5 GN, $10.99

    Fairy Tail Volume 16 GN, $10.99

    Until The Full Moon Volume 2 GN, $10.99

    LOADED BARREL STUDIOS

    Grey GN (not verified by Diamond), $14.99

    LOCUS MAGAZINE

    Locus #610, $6.95

    MARKOSIA ENTERPRISES

    Vessel Of Terror GN, $17.99

    MARRS MEDIA

    Rue Morgue Magazine #117, $9.95

    MOONSTONE

    Spider Satan’s Seven Swordsmen Volume 1 GN, $9.95

    OMNIBUS PRESS

    Godspeed The Kurt Cobain Graphic GN (New Printing), $18.99

    ONI PRESS

    Wasteland Volume 6 The Enemy Within TP, $14.99

    PANINI PUBLISHING

    Doctor Who Insider #8, $6.99

    PRION

    Society Of Steam Volume 2 Hearts Of Smoke And Steam SC, $16.00

    QUAYSIDE PUBLISHING GROUP

    How To Draw Steampunk SC, $19.95

    RADIO COMIX

    Furrlough #191, $9.99

    REBELLION/2000 AD

    Cradlegrave GN, $22.99

    SLG PUBLISHING

    Royal Historian Of Oz TP (not verified by Diamond), $14.95

    SOLO PUBLISHING

    Cinema Retro #21, $11.99

    RED 5 COMICS

    Atomic Robo And The Ghost Of Station X #3 (Of 6), $3.50

    Bonnie Lass #3 (Of 4), $2.99

    TASCHEN AMERICA L.L.C.

    American Pin Up HC, $19.99

    TITAN PUBLISHING

    Figure Drawing For All It’s Worth HC (by Andrew Loomis), $39.95

    Star Wars Souvenir Special, $14.99

    TOMART PUBLICATIONS

    Tomarts Action Figure Digest #200, $5.99

    TWOMORROWS PUBLISHING

    Back Issue #52, $8.95

    VIZ MEDIA

    Dogs Bullets And Carnage Volume 6 TP, $12.99

    Inuyasha Volume 9 GN (VIZBIG Edition), $17.99

    Kurozakuro Volume 7 GN (Of 7), $9.99

    Legend Of Zelda Box Set, $69.99

    Pokemon Black And White Volume 4 GN, $4.99

    Pokemon Diamond And Pearl Adventure Box Set, $59.99

    Real Volume 10 GN, $12.99

    RIN-NE Volume 7 GN, $9.99

    X 3-In-1 Edition Volume 1 TP, $19.99

